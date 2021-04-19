Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Godrej, Haier, Panasonic

“

The report titled Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Medical and Lab Refrigerator market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Medical and Lab Refrigerator market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Medical and Lab Refrigerator market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Medical and Lab Refrigerator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Medical and Lab Refrigerator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3051097/global-medical-and-lab-refrigerator-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Medical and Lab Refrigerator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Medical and Lab Refrigerator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Medical and Lab Refrigerator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Medical and Lab Refrigerator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Medical and Lab Refrigerator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Medical and Lab Refrigerator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Godrej, Haier, Panasonic, Blue Star, Thermo Fisher, Helmer, Philipp Kirsch, Vestfrost Solution, LEC Medical, Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Company Limited, Migali Scientific, Fiocchetti, So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Inc., Aucma, Labcold, Temparmour Refrigeration, Indrel, Dulas, Felix Storch

Market Segmentation by Product: Single Door

Double Door



Market Segmentation by Application: Blood Banks

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals & Pharmacies

Research Institutes

Medical Laboratories

Diagnostic Centers



The Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Medical and Lab Refrigerator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Medical and Lab Refrigerator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Medical and Lab Refrigerator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Medical and Lab Refrigerator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Medical and Lab Refrigerator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Medical and Lab Refrigerator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Medical and Lab Refrigerator market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3051097/global-medical-and-lab-refrigerator-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Single Door

1.2.3 Double Door

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Blood Banks

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

1.3.4 Hospitals & Pharmacies

1.3.5 Research Institutes

1.3.6 Medical Laboratories

1.3.7 Diagnostic Centers

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Medical and Lab Refrigerator Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Industry Trends

2.5.1 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Trends

2.5.2 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Drivers

2.5.3 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Challenges

2.5.4 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Medical and Lab Refrigerator Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Medical and Lab Refrigerator by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Medical and Lab Refrigerator Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Medical and Lab Refrigerator as of 2020)

3.4 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Medical and Lab Refrigerator Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Medical and Lab Refrigerator Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Medical and Lab Refrigerator Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Medical and Lab Refrigerator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Godrej

11.1.1 Godrej Corporation Information

11.1.2 Godrej Overview

11.1.3 Godrej Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Godrej Medical and Lab Refrigerator Products and Services

11.1.5 Godrej Medical and Lab Refrigerator SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Godrej Recent Developments

11.2 Haier

11.2.1 Haier Corporation Information

11.2.2 Haier Overview

11.2.3 Haier Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Haier Medical and Lab Refrigerator Products and Services

11.2.5 Haier Medical and Lab Refrigerator SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Haier Recent Developments

11.3 Panasonic

11.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.3.2 Panasonic Overview

11.3.3 Panasonic Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Panasonic Medical and Lab Refrigerator Products and Services

11.3.5 Panasonic Medical and Lab Refrigerator SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

11.4 Blue Star

11.4.1 Blue Star Corporation Information

11.4.2 Blue Star Overview

11.4.3 Blue Star Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Blue Star Medical and Lab Refrigerator Products and Services

11.4.5 Blue Star Medical and Lab Refrigerator SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Blue Star Recent Developments

11.5 Thermo Fisher

11.5.1 Thermo Fisher Corporation Information

11.5.2 Thermo Fisher Overview

11.5.3 Thermo Fisher Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Thermo Fisher Medical and Lab Refrigerator Products and Services

11.5.5 Thermo Fisher Medical and Lab Refrigerator SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Thermo Fisher Recent Developments

11.6 Helmer

11.6.1 Helmer Corporation Information

11.6.2 Helmer Overview

11.6.3 Helmer Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Helmer Medical and Lab Refrigerator Products and Services

11.6.5 Helmer Medical and Lab Refrigerator SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Helmer Recent Developments

11.7 Philipp Kirsch

11.7.1 Philipp Kirsch Corporation Information

11.7.2 Philipp Kirsch Overview

11.7.3 Philipp Kirsch Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Philipp Kirsch Medical and Lab Refrigerator Products and Services

11.7.5 Philipp Kirsch Medical and Lab Refrigerator SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Philipp Kirsch Recent Developments

11.8 Vestfrost Solution

11.8.1 Vestfrost Solution Corporation Information

11.8.2 Vestfrost Solution Overview

11.8.3 Vestfrost Solution Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Vestfrost Solution Medical and Lab Refrigerator Products and Services

11.8.5 Vestfrost Solution Medical and Lab Refrigerator SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Vestfrost Solution Recent Developments

11.9 LEC Medical

11.9.1 LEC Medical Corporation Information

11.9.2 LEC Medical Overview

11.9.3 LEC Medical Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 LEC Medical Medical and Lab Refrigerator Products and Services

11.9.5 LEC Medical Medical and Lab Refrigerator SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 LEC Medical Recent Developments

11.10 Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Company Limited

11.10.1 Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Company Limited Corporation Information

11.10.2 Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Company Limited Overview

11.10.3 Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Company Limited Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Company Limited Medical and Lab Refrigerator Products and Services

11.10.5 Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Company Limited Medical and Lab Refrigerator SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Zhongke Meiling Cryogenics Company Limited Recent Developments

11.11 Migali Scientific

11.11.1 Migali Scientific Corporation Information

11.11.2 Migali Scientific Overview

11.11.3 Migali Scientific Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Migali Scientific Medical and Lab Refrigerator Products and Services

11.11.5 Migali Scientific Recent Developments

11.12 Fiocchetti

11.12.1 Fiocchetti Corporation Information

11.12.2 Fiocchetti Overview

11.12.3 Fiocchetti Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Fiocchetti Medical and Lab Refrigerator Products and Services

11.12.5 Fiocchetti Recent Developments

11.13 So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Inc.

11.13.1 So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Inc. Corporation Information

11.13.2 So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Inc. Overview

11.13.3 So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Inc. Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Inc. Medical and Lab Refrigerator Products and Services

11.13.5 So-Low Environmental Equipment Co., Inc. Recent Developments

11.14 Aucma

11.14.1 Aucma Corporation Information

11.14.2 Aucma Overview

11.14.3 Aucma Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Aucma Medical and Lab Refrigerator Products and Services

11.14.5 Aucma Recent Developments

11.15 Labcold

11.15.1 Labcold Corporation Information

11.15.2 Labcold Overview

11.15.3 Labcold Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Labcold Medical and Lab Refrigerator Products and Services

11.15.5 Labcold Recent Developments

11.16 Temparmour Refrigeration

11.16.1 Temparmour Refrigeration Corporation Information

11.16.2 Temparmour Refrigeration Overview

11.16.3 Temparmour Refrigeration Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Temparmour Refrigeration Medical and Lab Refrigerator Products and Services

11.16.5 Temparmour Refrigeration Recent Developments

11.17 Indrel

11.17.1 Indrel Corporation Information

11.17.2 Indrel Overview

11.17.3 Indrel Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Indrel Medical and Lab Refrigerator Products and Services

11.17.5 Indrel Recent Developments

11.18 Dulas

11.18.1 Dulas Corporation Information

11.18.2 Dulas Overview

11.18.3 Dulas Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Dulas Medical and Lab Refrigerator Products and Services

11.18.5 Dulas Recent Developments

11.19 Felix Storch

11.19.1 Felix Storch Corporation Information

11.19.2 Felix Storch Overview

11.19.3 Felix Storch Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Felix Storch Medical and Lab Refrigerator Products and Services

11.19.5 Felix Storch Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Production Mode & Process

12.4 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Sales Channels

12.4.2 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Distributors

12.5 Medical and Lab Refrigerator Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3051097/global-medical-and-lab-refrigerator-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”