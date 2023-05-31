Dexter: New Blood Season 2: What Will Happen in Next Season?

Fans of the iconic television series “Dexter” were thrilled when the show made its highly anticipated return with “Dexter New Blood.” This limited series revival brought back everyone’s favorite serial killer, Dexter Morgan, and plunged viewers into a new chapter of his dark and compelling story.

As the gripping first season left audiences hungry for more, the announcement of “Dexter New Blood” Season 2 has sparked excitement and curiosity. In this article, we explore the release date and what fans can expect from this thrilling continuation.

“Dexter New Blood” takes place a decade after the original series finale, placing Dexter in the tranquil small town of Iron Lake, New York. Living under an assumed name, Jim Lindsay, Dexter attempts to lead a quiet life while wrestling with his inner demons.

However, as his dark urges resurface and bodies start piling up in Iron Lake, Dexter finds it increasingly challenging to maintain his carefully crafted facade.

The revival series brings back several familiar faces that were integral to the success of the original show. Michael C. Hall reprises his role as the enigmatic and conflicted Dexter Morgan, captivating audiences with his nuanced portrayal.

Additionally, the series welcomes back Jennifer Carpenter as Dexter’s sister, Debra Morgan, and John Lithgow as the chilling Trinity Killer, among others. This reunion of beloved characters and actors adds an extra layer of nostalgia and excitement for long-time fans.

What Will Happen in Dexter: New Blood Season 2?

Dexter: New Blood Season 2 is being kept under wraps, and it’s probably only in pre-production, so we can’t be sure what will happen in the upcoming season. But seeing as the continuation will center on Harrison, Jack Alcott should be back to portray Dexter’s only child.

Dexter was shot dead at the end of the first season, at least that’s the impression anyways. If he really is dead, it’s possible that Michael C. Hall could reprise his role as Dexter Morgan as a voice inside Harrison’s head, but on the off chance that he’s still alive, then things will get quite fun.

Julia Jones‘ character Angela Bishop was a major player in Dexter: New Blood: Season 1, and by the end of it, she had developed a mother-like connection with Harrison, so she could be seen returning in the sequel. The same also goes for her daughter, and Harrison’s friend, Audrey Bishop, played by Johnny Sequoyah.

In any case, there’s a lot of potential in the Dexter verse, and Showtime is clearly aware of that. Hopefully, Dexter: New Blood Season 2 marks only the beginning of another great thriller series that’ll be remembered for the ages.

Dexter: New Blood Season 2 is most definitely in development, but that’s all production has revealed for now. The show doesn’t officially have a release date yet, although, if guesses are welcome, then late 2024 to late 2025 looks like a promising window.

Who Will Be the Cast of Dexter: New Blood?

‘Dexter: New Blood’ season 1 star Michael C. Hall (Dexter Morgan/Jim Lindsay/Bay Harbor Butcher), Jack Alcott (Harrison Morgan), Jennifer Carpenter (Debra Morgan), Julia Jones (Police Chief Angela Bishop), and Clancy Brown (Kurt Caldwell).

The cast of the show also includes Johnny Sequoyah (Audrey Bishop), Alano Miller (Sergeant Logan), Jamie Chung (Molly Park), John Lithgow (Arthur Mitchell/Trinity Killer), and David Zayas (Angel Batista).

The respective characters of Hall, Carpenter, Brown, Miller, Chung, and Lithgow are dead and will not probably appear beyond flashback scenes in the prospective season 2.

If Harrison does take up his father’s mantle, his conscience might then take the shape of his father, just like Dexter’s took the shape of Harry and Deb.

What Happened at the end of Dexter: New Blood Season 1?

While Dexter Morgan died in Dexter: New Blood’s ending, Dexter viewers know that death doesn’t mean the end of a character.

Michael C. Hall could return in Dexter: New Blood season 2 as a manifestation of Harrison’s conscience, similar to Deb and Harry for Dexter in New Blood and throughout the original series. A sequel series or Dexter: New Blood season 2 likely wouldn’t work without Michael C.

Hall is back as Dexter in one way or another, so it seems that a return would require his presence. On the other hand, Julie Benz as Rita Morgan could also take on this role, as she would have been Harrison’s guiding light for morality as his mother.

If Harrison returns to Miami, Dexter: New Blood season 2 could revive the two most important missing characters of the reboot: Christina Robinson and Preston Bailey as Astor and Cody, Harrison’s half-siblings.

When Will Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Be Released?

Dexter: New Blood: Season 2 is most definitely in development, but that’s all production has revealed for now. The show doesn’t officially have a release date yet, although, we can expect it in late 2024 to early 2025 which seems hilarious for fans.

Where the Filming Took Place?

Production began in February 2021, with most of the show filmed in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, serving as a stand-in for Iron Lake.

Exterior filming had to be coordinated around the weather, as the creators wanted to have a significant amount of snow in those shots, including a local frozen lake.

Interior filming at New England Studios started around July 2021 over a fifty-day period. The series developer Clyde Phillips said there were 119 days of filming.

Last Lines

The return of “Dexter New Blood” has reignited the excitement and intrigue surrounding one of television’s most captivating antiheroes. With its dark and compelling premise, the revival series provides fans with an opportunity to delve back into the twisted world of Dexter Morgan.

As the narrative unfolds and Dexter confronts his demons, viewers can expect a thrilling and thought-provoking journey filled with suspense, moral complexity, and unexpected twists.

“Dexter New Blood” proves that the allure of Dexter Morgan and his complex journey still holds a powerful grip on audiences, reminding us why he remains an iconic character in television history.