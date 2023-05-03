When Dragonar Academy Season 2 Is Going To Be Released?

Fans have been waiting for the comeback of their favorite show for years. Dragonar Academy Season 2 is still in high demand, even though the first season had a modest following.

However, with every passing year, the possibilities for its return are decreasing. As a result, here we are sharing all you need to know about the anime.

Dragonar Academy is a Japanese animated series directed by Shunsuke Tada, Tomoyuki Kurokawa. It is produced by Ryoji Maru.

The anime series is based on a light novel series in Japan, which is written by Shiki Mizuchi, and illustrated by Kohada Shimesaba.

Is The Second Season Of The Series Dragonar Academy Renewed Or Cancelled?

The series Dragonar Academy was released on April 5, 2014, AT-X, and later on Tokyo MX, MBS, TVA, and BS11. The anime series was animated by C-Station.

The first four volumes of the light novels are adapted for the series. In North America, the series is licensed by Funimation and broadcast on their TV network.

Despite the anime’s moderate success among the public, C-Station has not renewed it for a second season. One of the key causes is most likely the first season’s performance. The anime received a below-average rating from critics.

Furthermore, its disc sales (DVDs and Blu-Ray) were disappointing (when compared to the average anime).

On the other hand, The light novel and manga series Seikoku no Dragonar ended years ago. While the LN series finished 20 volumes by late 2015, the manga adaptation only lasted until 2016. As a result, there is no promotional material for Dragonar Academy Season 2.

A sizable amount of the anime industry is dependent on the continuity of its source material. When the original content ends, the anime adaptations usually end as well.

As a result, Dragonar Academy Season 2 will only be able to continue if another firm sees commercial value in its plot and properties. Seikoku no Dragonar has significant promise in this situation, but it needs audience support.

Therefore, if you want to save the series from being canceled, keep supporting it and demanding it from C-Station and other creators.

What Is The Plot Of The Series Dragonar Academy?

Breeders are individuals who raise and train dragons on the Arc Strada continent. They connect with them by a magical link known as Astral Flow.

Breeders are marked with a Seikoku by the Mother Dragon of the Orphan Rite while they are young, and they are available to be born to other races of dragons. Breeders may eventually achieve nobility rank if they assist their Pal in becoming a Maestro or Holy Dragon.

Most students of Ansarivan Dragonar Academy quickly learn to ride and manage Dragons. Ash Blake, a first-year student, is the thorny issue. His Pal, Despite Ash’s unusually large seikoku, has never been sighted.

Princess Silvia Lautreamont accepts Ash’s challenge to a dragon race. However, Ash’s dragon is unlike any other dragon seen before. She is a lovely young lady.

Ash calls her Eco and quickly realises that the new dragon has a terrific personality. She informs Ash right away that she is her master, and he is her servant.

What Could Happen In The Next Season Of The Series Dragonar Academy?

We don’t know how far the second season of Dragonar Academy could go because we don’t know how many chapters of the manga could conceivably adapt the season.

Specifically, due to a general lack of information, we have no idea how far the second season might go if it happens at all.

How Many Episodes Can You Expect Dragonar Academy Season 2?

The first season of the series has 12 episodes. So, we can expect at least 10 chapters if the story will be released.

Who Will Be Part Of The Series Dragonar Academy Season 2?

As of now, we can not tell you who could be part of the Dragonar Academy Season 2. The voice cast of the series is as follows.

Ash Blakevoiced by Koji Takahashi (Japanese) and Aaron Dismuke (English)- A 16-year-old academy student whose dragon Pal is still sleeping. He is called a problem child due to his tendency to react violently to any perceived insult to his yet-to-be-born dragon.

Despite his nasty image, he has a surprising talent—the Chalice phenomenon, which allows him to ride other people’s dragons which makes him the only human (apart from his sister, Linda) who can do it.

He had no ambition to become a Breeder as a child, but by chance during the Orphan Rite, he met Silvia Lautreamont, who was motivated to become a Breeder. To add on, assisted her in identifying the Mother Dragon.

Eco voiced by Mariya Ise (Japanese) and Lara Woodhull (English) Eco is a unique dragon Pal who takes on the appearance of a human girl.

(Japanese) and (English) Eco is a unique dragon Pal who takes on the appearance of a human girl. Silvia Lautreamont Voiced by: Ayane Sakura (Japanese); Elizabeth Parker (English) Fourth Lautreamont Knight Family princess and Dragonair. Lancelot, a white Maestro Dragon, is her companion. It is revealed that she was not supposed to become a Dragonar, but she did when Ash gave Lancelot to her as a kid at the Orphan Rite.

(Japanese); (English) Fourth Lautreamont Knight Family princess and Dragonair. Lancelot, a white Maestro Dragon, is her companion. It is revealed that she was not supposed to become a Dragonar, but she did when Ash gave Lancelot to her as a kid at the Orphan Rite. Raymond Voiced by Tomoaki Maeno (Japanese) Austin Tindle (English)- Ash’s pal and self-proclaimed “ladies’ man” Brigid, an Earth Dragon, is his companion. He, Ash, and Maximilian have known each other for a long time and were previously housemates.

(Japanese) (English)- and self-proclaimed “ladies’ man” Brigid, an Earth Dragon, is his companion. He, Ash, and Maximilian have known each other for a long time and were previously housemates. Jessica ValentineVoiced by: Kana Hanazawa (Japanese); Skyler McIntosh (English)

(Japanese); (English) Lukka Saarinen Voiced by Asuka Ōgame (Japanese); Bryn Apprill (English)

(Japanese); (English) Maximillian Russell Voiced by: Genki Muro (Japanese); Derick Snow (English)

What is the Rating of the Dragonar Academy Series?

Most of the reviews of the series are negative on different platforms. OnAnimeList, approx. 105,220 users rated the series, and the average rating of the series on this platform is 6.43 out of 10.

On IMDb, it is rated as 6.6/ 10.

Is The Series Dragonar Academy Worth Watching?

Despite the game’s varied reviews, Dragonar Academy’s action-packed episodes and imaginative background have managed to gain a devoted fanbase.

Finally, it depends on one’s personal choice of anime preferences and willingness. If you like to watch an animated series that includes action and battles, then it could be not so bad.

You can watch the series on Crunchyroll.

Conclusion

To conclude, it is yet to be confirmed whether the series will be renewed or not till the official announcement. A couple of years ago, the series was released and after that, there is not any official statement related to its renewal. Thus, there are very less chances of its renewal.