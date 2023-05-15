Captain Tsubasa Season 2 Is Going To Release Soon!

Captain Tsubasa is a Japanese anime series that was basically a manga created by Yoichi Takahashi in 2018. Captain Tsubasa is one of the most well-known football anime, which has encouraged many talented athletes to pursue a career in the sport. These players include Francesco Totti, Alessandro del Piero, Zinedine Zidane, and Fernando Torres.

Toshiyuki Kato and David Productions directed the anime in 2018. On the other hand, Studio Kai will produce and Katsumi Ono will direct the second season of the series. Fans of the series are eagerly waiting for the release of the upcoming series.

When Will Captain Tsubasa Season 2 Be Released?

The day you’ve all been waiting for has come, and Captain Tsubasa Season 2 is going to air soon. Tsubasa’s career as a professional football player is far from over.

After being away for three years, Tsubasa has recently made a trip back to his hometown with his football team. The sequel to this anime story will reportedly be released this year.

On Wednesday, March 22, it was officially announced that the second season of the Captain Tsubasa anime will air in October 2023. The Junior Arc of the manga series will be adapted into the anime.

On Twitter, Shonen Jump News announced, “Captain Tsubasa TV Anime (2018) will receive a Season 2 to adapt the series’ Junior Arc, scheduled to broadcast in October 2023. The adaptation will be produced by Studio KAI.”

What Is The Plot Of Captain Tsubasa?

The anime’s main character, Tsubasa Ozora, is an eleven-year-old boy who wants to play football at the highest level possible and win the World Cup. Almost all of his waking and sleeping hours are spent watching football.

In order for Tsubasa to pursue his aspirations there, he and his mother relocate to Nankatsu. He meets both friends and enemies along the way, including the brave Ishizaki, the jovial Sanae Nakazawa, the clever goaltender Wakabayashi, and the ex-football player from Brazil Roberto Hongo.

What Will Happen In The Anime Series Captain Tsubasa Season 2?

The first season was divided into two arcs, each lasting 28 episodes: the Elementary School Arc, which was a retelling of the Kids’ Dream, and the Middle School Arc, which was a retelling of the Boys’ Fight.

In the Junior Youth Arc of Captain Tsubasa Season 2, the International Junior Youth Tournament will start in Paris. The Junior Youth Arc is covered in chapters 85 to 114 of the manga.

The International Jr. The Youth Tournament is divided into four groups of three teams each for the group stage, followed by a knockout stage where the group winners advance to the semi-finals.

Characters from Captain Tsubasa Season 2 will be preparing for this competition, including Tsubasa, Misaki, Wakabayashi, Hyuga, and Wakashimazu.

Who Will Be The Part Of The Voice Cast Of Anime?

The new cast members list includes Jun Fukuyama as Karl Heinz Schneider, Returning cast members include Yuko Sanpei as Tsubasa Ōzora, Kenichi Suzumura as Genzō Wakabayashi, Takuya Satō as Kojirō Hyūga, Ayaka Fukuhara as Tarō Misaki, Yuichiro Umehara as Ken Wakashimazu, Mutsumi Tamura as Ryō Ishisaki, Wataru Hatano as Hikaru Matsuyama, and Sōma Saitō as Jun Misugi.

Atsuhiro Tomioka is back to oversee the series scripts. Moreover, Hajime Watanabe returns as a character designer and chief animation director. Noriko Ogura is the sub-character designer. The list of Caption Tsubasa voice cast members is as follows:

Tsubasa Ōzora as Yuko Sanpei

Tadashi Shiroyama as Atsushi Imaruoka

Tarō Misaki as Ayaka Fukuhara

Masao Tachibana as Ayako Takeuchi

Hiroshi Jito as Daisuke Hirakawa

Munemasa Katagiri as Daisuke Namikawa

Hajime Taki as Hiroyuki Yoshino

Roberto Hongō as Katsuyuki Konishi

Makoto Kitazume as Kazuhiko Inoue

Genzō Wakabayashi as Kenichi Suzumura

Teppei Kisugi as Kōdai Sakai

Takeshi Sawada as Megumi Han

Hanji Urabe as Miho Hino

Mamoru Izawa as Mutsuki Iwanaka

Ryō Ishisaki as Mutsumi Tamura

Sanae “Anego” Nakazawa as Sayuri Hara

Jun Misugi as Sōma Saitō

Kazuki Sorimachi as Taishi Murata

Kojirō Hyūga as Takuya Satō

Shingo Takasugi as Tarō Kiuchi

Yūzō Morisaki as Tasuku Hatanaka

Hikaru Matsuyama as Wataru Hatano

Ken Wakashimazu as Yuichiro Umehara

Yayoi Aoba as Yūki Kuwahara

Kazuo Tachibana as Yurina Watanabe

Makoto Soda as Yūsuke Kobayashi

Shun Nitta as Yūto Uemura

Is The Trailer For Captain Tsubasa Season 2 Available?

As we read earlier, the official release date of Captain Tsubasa Season 2 is yet to be announced. Therefore, the trailer for the next season is not available. Apart from this, you can watch the trailer for the released season via YouTube.

What Are The Ratings Of The Series Captain Tsubasa Season 2?

On IMDb, the average rating of the series is good, 8.2/10, which is rated by around 1.8 K users. Another website named Nintendo Life depicts the data which reveals the series rated with 6.5 out of 10 scores.

According to the rating of the series, this animated series really grabs the attention of the viewers. If you love to watch animated series, then this is a good one to entertain yourself, or can say it is worth watching.

Where Can You Watch The Series Captain Tsubasa?

You can watch the Series on various online platforms Such as Amazon Prime Video. The third season of the series is streaming on Yidio.

Conclusion

To conclude, the renewal of the series Captain Tsubasa is confirmed, but there is not any information regarding the release date of the series. Thus, we can wait till the next official announcement related to the second season of the series.

