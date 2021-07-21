The Global 3D Mapping and Modelling Market is to be Driven by the Increasing Demand in Variety of Mobile Applications, Movies and Games in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global 3D Mapping and Modelling Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global 3D Mapping and Modelling Market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, application, end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

Globally, growth in the global 3D mapping and modelling market will be driven by growing popularity of smart devices for advanced 3D-supporting smartphone games and apps that have a better user experience for commercial consumers along with the expanding demand for customized maps and open-source navigation engines.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

3D mapping and 3D modeling can be represented as the ultimate method of visualizing structures in the environment using 3D technology. 3D mapping necessitates the documentation and recreation of artifacts in the world such as terrains, structures, and others. 3D mapping is also used for construction planning, routing, and other purposes. The scientific construction of physical constructs with the help of specialized tools is known as 3D modeling.

Based on preparation, the market is divided into:

On the basis of component, the market can be segmented into:

3D Mapping

3D Modelling

The major applications are:

Projection Mapping

Texture Mapping

Maps and Navigation

Others

On the basis of end use, the market can be segmented into:

Construction Industry

Transportation Industry

Automobile Industry

Entertainment Industry

Healthcare Industry

Others

The regional markets for 3D mapping and 3D modeling include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

3D mapping and modeling development techniques are important for implementing 3D animation in smartphone apps, games, and movies. 3D animation creates a more immersive, real-world, and user-friendly interface, increasing the visibility of gaming and other smartphone apps. The growing popularity of smart devices increases the market for innovative 3D-supportive smartphone games and apps that provide a superior user interface to commercial consumers. 3D visualization and simulation also provide real-time behavior, allowing audiences to feel the experience and visual effects when playing mobile games and apps.

Whereas abuse and piracy prove to be threats to the animation industry. Companies’ software installations are targeted, and pirated versions are distributed on the black market. As a result, the industry experiences significant financial damages. Companies have created security and monitoring systems to prevent unauthorized downloads of 3D mapping and simulation applications in order to combat piracy. As a result, consumers are more likely to use legitimate digital content.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Vricon, Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK), Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Trimble Inc., Intermap Technologies, Inc. and others. The report covers the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, expansions and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

