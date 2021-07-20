Global High Performance Wheels Market to be Driven by Growing Technological Advancements in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global High Performance Wheels Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global High Performance Wheels Market assessing the market based on its segments like material, vehicle type, sales channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation



The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-26): 8%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 30.5 Billion

High-performance wheels are lighter, have better braking, and accelerate faster. They are widely employed in high-end automobile applications to improve not only the vehicle’s cosmetic look but also its performance. Because the automotive industry is a major source of air pollution, governments throughout the world are enacting rigorous restrictions to force automakers to develop environmentally friendly components and vehicles. As a result, the manufacture of environmentally friendly cars, such as high-performance wheels and lightweight items, is expanding. . As a result, well-known companies are attempting to keep up with the rules and are designing vehicles that are less likely to harm the environment, fueling the expansion of the high-performance wheels market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Wheels constructed of an alloy of aluminium or magnesium are known as high performance wheels in the automotive industry. Alloys are metal-and-other-element mixes. They are typically stronger than pure metals, which are typically softer and more ductile.

Based on material, the product can be segmented into:

Aluminium

Steel

Magnesium

Carbon Fibre

Others

Based on vehicle type, the industry is classified into:

Premium Compact

Entry-Level Luxury

Mid-Size Luxury

Others

The industry finds its sales channels into:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

The report also covers regional market like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



Market Trend

Any car, including sedans, SUVs, and hatchback variants, can benefit from high-performance wheels. Furthermore, high-performance wheels are lighter, more visually appealing, have better heat conduction, and save gasoline. Vehicle manufacturers are introducing vehicle models with high-performance wheels pre-installed to reduce tyre wear and tear, boosting market development. The industry’s expansion is being aided by the increased demand for performance cars with an attractive appearance and technological advancement. The market is predicted to develop due to rising demand for luxury automobiles due to changing customer preferences for safe and sustainable vehicles.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Vossen Wheels, Automotive Wheels Ltd, CITIC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and Tuff Industries (S) Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

