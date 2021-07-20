Global Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market to be driven by the rising application of the product in the semiconductor industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.5 billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.2%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 5 billion

The market for photoresist and photoresist ancillaries has seen substantial growth due to factors such as increasing use of flat-panel displays. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market. Photoresists in flat panel displays respond to light to create three separate pixels of green, red, blue, and other colours. Consumers are increasingly preferring these goods because they are smaller, thinner, and more energy efficient than other alternatives. The growing use of photoresists in wiring configuration in the manufacturing of multi-layered semiconductors, which are used in consumer electronics such as computers, music players, laptops, phones, and other household appliances, is also helping the industry. Furthermore, increasing technological advances in display technology, as well as a growing semiconductor industry, are expected to boost product demand in the forecast era.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A photoresist is an organic polymer that is light-sensitive and changes its chemical structure when exposed to ultraviolet light. There are two types of photoresists: positive and negative. When negative photoresists are exposed to UV light, they become cross-linked and insoluble, while positive photoresists become cross-linked and insoluble. Photoresist ancillaries are items that are used in conjunction with photoresists. They are further divided into removers, antireflective coatings, developers, and so on.

Based on the type, the photoresist industry is divided into:

ArF Immersion

KrF

ArF Dry

g- and i-line

Based on the type, the photoresist ancillaries industry is divided into:

Anti-Reflective Coatings

Remover

Developer

Based on the application, the industry is divided into:

Semiconductors & ICS

LCDs

Printed Circuit Boards

The regional markets for photoresist and photoresist ancillaries include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Geographically, the largest market for photoresist and photoresist ancillaries is Asia Pacific, which accounts for a substantial portion of the global market. The industry is also being pushed forward by the growing global demand for these goods. Technological advances in the industry, combined with the semiconductor industry’s healthy growth, will help the market expand in the future. The widespread acceptance of nanotechnology has aided the transition to MEMS and NEMS devices. Nanodevices are becoming increasingly popular around the world due to their smaller scale, lower weight, lower power consumption, and lower fabrication costs. Furthermore, with numerous technological advances, the commercialization of such instruments has increased the market scope for photoresist and photoresist ancillaries. Intel, for example, is quickly moving away from 28nm and toward new technologies focused on 20nm. The semiconductor industry is expected to see a surge in demand for photoresist and photoresist ancillaries as a result of this.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd., JSR Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Merck Performance Materials GmbH, ALLRESIST GmbH, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

