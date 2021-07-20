Growth in the Energy And Electronics Sector Will Drive The Global Copper Strips Market During The Forecast Period 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Copper Strips Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global copper strips market, assessing the market based on its segments like thickness, and application. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 24,486 Kilo Tons

Historical CAGR (2016-2020): 0.9%

The rising demand for copper strips in the electrical and electronics industry is the key factor for the growth of the market all across the globe. Asia-Pacific is the major hub for electronics manufacturing hence the region will emerge with a significant growth rate. Electrical equipment is highly used in various countries including China, India, South Korea, Vietnam, and others. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has also impacted copper products and their related industries. The downfall in its application sectors such as energy, automotive has negatively affected the copper strips market for the short-term period. Besides, significant changes in the prices of copper were also witnessed in 2020.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Copper (copper strip) is a metal with good malleability and ductility with high thermal and electrical conductivity. It finds application in various industries during the fabrication process. Moreover, it is also highly used in electrical and electronics companies due to its excellent heat resistance and superconducting properties to manufacture electrical components.

The copper strips can be categorized in the following range:

<6mm

6-10 mm

>10 mm

Based on applications, the market is segmented into:

Machines

Architecture and Art

Electrical Appliances

Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Increasing investment in the energy sector is expected to boost the copper strips market during the forecast period. The energy sector is attracting a huge investment whether in the smart grid field or the renewable energy sector. Copper finds application in both segments. Moreover, government initiatives in the emerging economies to provide electricity to their all citizen is also a driving factor for the market growth. Countries are continuously investing in power infrastructures such as transmission lines, and distribution networks. In addition, the rising innovation in modular switchgear that includes copper strips is further driving the product utilization in the energy sector, thus, further propelling the market forward.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market include Aurubis AG, Kme Germany GmbH, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, CNMC Albetter Albronze Co., Ltd, and Wieland-Werke AG among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

