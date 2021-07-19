Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Trade and Investments Market in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Trade and Investments Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Impact of COVID-19 on the global trade and its implications on the trade and investments sector. The study assesses consumption, GDP, business investment, residential investment, inventory, and government policies and decisions to determine the effect of the crisis on the global economy. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the regional economies studied from Q1 2020 to Q4 2021. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

The COVID-19 pandemic has already had a devastating effect on foreign economies, with long-term implications for international trade. In the short term, the rapidly spreading pandemic and the resultant limitations on their ability to operate have hampered government authorities in charge of global trade regulation. Our analysts analysed data on the first tangible impacts and adjustments to export restrictions, tariffs, foreign direct investment rules, and sanctions, as well as their respective compliance.

Taking into account the current situation, EMR’s new study, titled ‘Impact of COVID-19 on the Trade and Investments Industry,’ provides a comprehensive understanding of the automotive and transportation sector’s exposure to COVID-19, including markets such as:

Pharma

FMCG

Defence

Infrastructure

For each of the above segment, the EMR report also gives an in-depth understanding of both the supply and the demand sides of the market by analysing:

Key Parameters

Price Variations of Key Raw Materials

Production Shutdown

Cash Flow Constraints

Supply Chain Disruption

Labour

Lockdown Impact

Consumer Sentiments

Market Trends

EMR proposes some primary short to medium to long term policies that look toward potential growth while mitigating economic harm, with a focus on helping business leaders navigate through the changing landscape. EMR’s analysts use proprietary data, models, and expert opinion to provide timely insight into what the global pandemic means for existing consumer needs and industry players’ future strategies. We focus on assisting our customers in better understanding the economic challenges, conditions, and volatility that exist in all markets worldwide. The effect of COVID-19 on trade and investment can take time to correct, but global players may refer to our comprehensive report highlighting the impact on various sectors and mitigate risk ahead of time.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

