Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market to be Driven by the Growing Government Investments in Construction in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

Global Heavy Construction Equipment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global heavy construction equipment market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/heavy-construction-equipment-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 170 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.2%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 244 billion

The heavy construction equipment market is positively affected by the increasing government investments in construction activities and global economic growth. The market is expected to witness a significant boost due to the increased infrastructural developments and private-public partnerships in the sector. Growth in the real-estate sector is further projected to fuel the demand for heavy construction equipment. In addition, the growing population in emerging economies, such as China and India, has led to increased residential and commercial construction, which is also expected to aid the market growth of heavy construction equipment.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Heavy construction equipment are large scale machineries used in construction activities to reduce the need for manpower, increasing efficiency, and reducing the time taken in activities. These are also used in mining, agriculture, and the military, along with construction activities.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/heavy-construction-equipment-market

Based on type, the market is divided into:

• Earth Moving Equipment

o Excavators

o Loaders

o Dozers

o Motor Graders

o Others

• Heavy Construction Vehicles

o Dumpers

o Tippers

• Material Handling Equipment

o Cranes

o Telescopic Handlers

o Others

• Others

The market is segregated on the basis of application, into:

• Heavy Lifting

• Material Handling

• Transportation

• Excavation and Demolition

• Tunneling

• Recycling and Waste Management

• Others

The market is divided on the basis of end use into:

• Mining

• Infrastructure

• Forestry and Agriculture

• Construction and Manufacturing

• Vehicle Transport

• Public Works

• Others

The regional markets for heavy construction equipment include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Heavy construction equipment are witnessing a high demand due to the growth of the residential construction sector owing to the growing population and urbanisation in emerging economies like India and China. Urbanisation also triggers the growth of institutional and commercial infrastructure, such as school buildings, hotels, and malls, among others, wherein heavy construction equipment are used heavily.

With countries preparing for hosting international events , such as Qatar hosting the next FIFA World Cup and Japan hosting the next Olympics, they are going to witness a significant growth in the demand for heavy construction equipment due to the further development of infrastructure to prepare for these events. Increased investments in mining, as well as infrastructure and construction activities, by governments are also expected to be the major growth driver of heavy construction equipment market in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Deere & Company, Komatsu Ltd., AB Volvo, Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Caterpillar Inc, and Liebherr-International AG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Motion Sickness Drugs Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/motion-sickness-drugs-market

Global Motion Sensor Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/motion-sensor-market

Global HPV Associated Disorders Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hpv-associated-disorders-market

Global Hot Runner Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hot-runner-market

Global Hormonal Contraceptive Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hormonal-contraceptive-market

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/enhanced-oil-recovery-market

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/engineering-services-outsourcing-market

Global Adhesion Barriers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/adhesion-barriers-market

Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/acute-kidney-injury-treatment-market

Global Actuators Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/actuators-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Expert Market Research

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More : https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.