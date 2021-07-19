Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market to be Driven by Increasing Number of Injuries and Bone Related Disorder in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application, end use, and region. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 20%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1.49 billion

Accidental injuries such as sport injuries are prevalent during this competitive period. Athletes do not like to be injured for a long period of time. Such urge to quickly recover boosting the market growth of bone growth stimulator. Lack of nutrition weakens bones so higher number of fractures and lack of nutrition will augment the bone growth stimulators market during the forecast period. Rising cases of clinical conditions such as arthritis and osteoporosis will drive the market growth. The vulnerability to fractures increases with age, thus the growing geriatric population will also contribute for the growth of global bone growth stimulators market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A bone growth stimulator is an electrical device that is used to induce the growth of new bone after a surgery. It is used predominantly to treat fractures that do not show any progressive signs of healing. The body’s natural healing process produces electrical currents, and a stimulator augments these currents.

Based on product, the market is segmented into the following:

Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

External BGS Implanted BGS Ultrasonic BGS

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)

Platelet-Rich Plasma

Based on application, the market is segmented into:

Spinal Fusion Surgeries

Delayed Union and Non Union Bone Fractures

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries

Others

Based on end uses, the market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Speciality Clinic

Others

The Expert Market Research report looks into the regional markets of digital health like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

Bone growth stimulators work by encouraging several receptors in the patient’s body to enhance the healing response. It is a faster way of healing so everyone would prefer bone growth stimulator to medications. Technological advancement and development in the field of healthcare, rise in the government expenditure on healthcare are the major factors among others driving the bone growth stimulator market. Old people are likely to undergo this treatment and also those who have bone disorder. Moreover, rising technological advancements and modernization in the healthcare sector, rising research and development activities in the market and rising emerging markets will further create new opportunities for bone growth stimulator market in the forecasted period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Medtronic, Bioventus LLC, Orthofix Medical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., DJO, LLC, Stryker Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

