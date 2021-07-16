Global Aircraft Seating Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand for IFEC Systems Integrated Seats in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Aircraft Seating Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global aircraft seating market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, seat types, fit types, aircraft types, end uses, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

The global aircraft seating market is being driven by the growth of the OEM market owing to the rising number of passengers in developing regions like the Asia Pacific. This results in the major aircraft manufacturers receiving a larger number of orders from these regions, which eventually propels the growth of the aircraft seating market. Additionally, the growing air passenger traffic in nations like India and China can prove to be a key driver for the market growth as these nations have started focusing on the development of their aviation industry. This can be attributed to the rising income levels, and the rapid technological advancements in the emerging countries. Over the forecast period, the increasing demand for seats integrated with IFEC systems can prove to be a vital factor in propelling the market growth further.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Aircraft seats are integral parts of an aircraft that ensure the comfort and safety of the passengers. An aircraft seat consists of components like structure, foams, actuators, and electrical fittings. An aircraft seat is considered to be safe only if it absorbs the shocks and stays intact during the situation of a high-intensity impact.

Based on component, the industry can be segmented into:

• Foam and Fitting

• Structure

• Actuators

• Others

The market is divided based on seat type into:

• 9G

• 16G

• Others

On the basis of fit type, the industry can be bifurcated into:

• Retro

• Line

By aircraft type, the market can be segmented into:

• Wide Body Aircraft

• Very Large Aircraft

• Narrow Body Aircraft

• Regional Transport Aircraft

• Others

On the basis of end use, the market is divided into:

• Aftermarket

• OEM

• MRO

• Others

The major regional markets include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rapid technological advancements and the increasing focus of manufacturers to provide passengers with exceptional comfort and safety are expected to be the major drivers for the market growth in the upcoming years. For instance, Thompson Aero Seating Limited made the announcement of it releasing a brand-new seat structure known as VantageSOLO, which offered a flatbed that has direct aisle access for every seat. However, the market growth has been significantly hampered with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as it has led to a sharp decline in the global aviation industry. The manufacturers are renewing their focus and steadily adapting to the changing scenario by launching innovative solutions. For instance, in June 2020, Safran announced its project of designing a new interspace seat portfolio. This will keep a check on the spread of coronavirus because the seats will have sufficient gap between them.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Geven S.p.A., Thompson Aero Seating Limited, Aviointeriors S.p.A., Adient plc, and Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corp.), among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

