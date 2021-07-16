Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market to be Driven by Rising Number of Mobile Subscribers and their Numerous Industrial Applications in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, manufacturing process and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 112 million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 188 million

Linked and smart networks, as well as the rapid rise of smartphones around the world, are driving up demand for global virtual mobile infrastructure. Better data security, which protects employee privacy, even more, lowered hardware and operating costs, and simple control of mobile workplaces through a single console are some of the factors driving the development of the global virtual mobile infrastructure industry. The benefits of virtual mobile networks include avoiding data loss as a result of physical device hacking, streamlining IT processes, reducing in-house app creation activities, and improving employee satisfaction. The recent COVID-19 epidemic has moved businesses toward workplace mobility. As a result, mobile devices are increasingly important assets for corporate data. Small business owners believe that having workers work remotely increases the likelihood of a data breach. The market for VMI is likely to increase in the near future as a result of the pandemic.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A virtual mobile infrastructure is a mobile-centric technology that runs on a mobile operating system (OS) or a remote server’s virtual machine. The virtual mobile network provides a distribution mechanism that can run applications on any handset or tablet, regardless of device or operating system. Companies can stream their mobile apps on servers and have personalized remote access from any platform with the help of virtual mobile infrastructure. Furthermore, mobile virtual architecture protects mobile data and keeps track of user behavior. This distribution platform also aids businesses in maintaining effective data access. This encourages businesses to use unauthorized commercial devices to gain access to safe and controlled company tools.

By component, the market is divided into:

Software

Service

By deployment, the market is divided into:

Cloud

Premises

Based on applications, the industry can be segmented into:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Government

Others

By region, the industry is categorised into:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Over the projected period, the demand for mobile virtual network providers is predicted to be driven by the increasing use of data and value-added services such as live streaming and M-commerce-based services. Smartphone use is expected to accelerate globally, resulting in a significant increase in the number of mobile subscribers. Mobile virtual network providers tend to a variety of user demands, but they do not hold or control the entire infrastructure or radio frequency license. This is expected to slightly impede the growth of the market. The introduction of ground-breaking services like machine-to-machine transfers and mobile money is expected to propel the demand for mobile virtual network operators to new heights. In addition, mobile virtual network providers are partnering with handset vendors to sell their networks at low rates to lure new customers, which would further drive demand growth over the projected period. The numerous industrial applications are expected to boost the market in the coming years.

The demand for mobile virtual network providers was dominated by Europe. The favorable regulatory environment, which is expected to play a critical role in the development of mobile virtual network operators, can be credited with the rise. Over the forecast era, countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands are expected to have a positive effect on regional development. Over the forecast era, data services are projected to be the most important services for regional development. Over the forecast time period, the Asia Pacific and MEA are expected to rise significantly. The Asia Pacific region’s rise in the demand for mobile virtual network operators can be credited to the region’s tremendous growth in the telecom services industry. India, Vietnam, Myanmar, and China, as well as other emerging economies in the region, are working to expand and modernize their telecommunications networks. Over the projected timeframe, South East Asian countries such as Thailand, Singapore, and the Philippines are expected to contribute significantly to regional market growth. Growing use of mobile in countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa will also positively influence the market growth in the MEA region.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Trend Micro, Avast Software, Intelligent Waves, Pulse Secure, Raytheon, Prescient Solutions, among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

