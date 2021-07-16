Global Organic Deodorants Market to be Driven by Increasing Hygiene Consciousness in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Organic Deodorants Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global organic deodorants market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, gender, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 15%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 152 Million

Organic deodorants are becoming increasingly popular as people become more aware of the negative consequences of aluminium salts, particularly among women. Modern technology is propelling the introduction of creative solutions, notably in the hygiene care sector, encouraging a huge number of consumers to test new goods including aluminium-free deodorants, sprays, sticks/creams, and roll-ons. To capitalise on consumers’ choice for chemical-free hygiene products, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on creating organic deodorants.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Organic deodorant is a natural personal and body care product that is used by both men and women. Body care products are now commonly utilised by both men and women to maintain a pleasing appearance on a regular basis.

Based on type, the market is divided based on:

Spray

Sticks/Creams

Roll-Ons

Other

On the basis of gender, the market is divided into:

Male

Female

Unisex

The distribution channels in the market can be divided into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Special Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Organic deodorant, which contains natural chemicals such as Aloe Vera soothing, baking soda, jojoba oil, essential oils such as tea tree oil, citrus, and lavender to keep you fresh and safe throughout the day, is a major reason driving the global market’s rise. Furthermore, rising disposable income and increased awareness about organic products, which offer benefits such as avoiding allergic responses due to the lack of harsh chemicals, no deodorant marks, and smelling fresh and longer, are predicted to contribute significantly to the worldwide market’s growth. However, the high cost of these products is a major barrier limiting global market growth. With a larger revenue share, the North American market now dominates the global market and is likely to do so during the projection period. This is due to the existence of big manufacturers, rising healthcare demand, and an increase in mergers and acquisitions in countries such as the United States. Due to quickly rising organic farming and maximal organic agriculture, the United States market is predicted to account for a large revenue share in the North American market, supporting revenue growth of the global market in this area. Over the forecast period, rising demand and production for organic deodorant, owing to its aluminum-free, stain-free, and usage of natural components for skin smoother, is likely to fuel revenue growth in the target market. In terms of revenue share in the worldwide organic deodorant market, Europe, on the other hand, is predicted to trail North America throughout the projected period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Elsa’s Skincare, Speick Naturkosmetik GmbH & Co. KG, EO Products, Lavanila Laboratories, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

