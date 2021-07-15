Direct-To-Shape Inkjet Printing Market is Driven by Increasing Developments in Packaging and Automobile Industry

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Direct-to-shape Inkjet Printing Market (Application (Bottle Printing, Cans Printing, Trays Printings, Cartons, Boxes, and Others); End Users (Food And Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Chemicals, Consumer Goods, Personal Care, and Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis,2019 – 2027”, the overall direct-to-shape inkjet printing worldwide was valued at US$2.80 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The key factor that drives the growth of direct-to-shape inkjet printing is growing adoption of this printing in the packaging industry. The packaging industries are heavily investing in the printing of graphics and promotional messages on the products. Additionally, the growing demand for the direct-to-shape inkjet printing in the automotive, biomedical and textile applications are anticipated to fuel the growth of Direct-To-Shape (DTS) printing market. Furthermore, the flexibility, high quality and the cost-effectiveness provided by the direct-to-shape inkjet printing are likely to boost its demand in the various industry verticals.

The use of different types of inks including UV Curves, solvent-based and the water-based inks in the direct-to-shape inkjet printing promoting the growth of the market. On the other hand, the availability of other substitutes for the direct-to-shape inkjet printing are expected to restrain market growth. Furthermore, the integration of direct-to-shape inkjet printing equipment’s with advanced technologies such as IoT and others are projected to create serve the various growth opportunities in the near future. However, the major players in the market are, more focused on the introduction of new and advanced products to fulfill the market demand.

The global direct-to-shape inkjet printing market is bifurcated into applications and the end users. Based on the application the market is further divided into bottle printing, cans printing, trays printings, cartons, boxes, and others. Among these applications the bottles and can printing holds the largest share of over 40% in the direct-to-shape inkjet printing market. The rapidly growing 3D printings on the bottles or the cups are promoting the growth of direct-to-shape inkjet printing market in these applications.

Among the geographies, the global direct-to-shape inkjet printing market is dominated by the North America followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Growing consumption of direct-to-shape inkjet printing over the laser printers are majorly augmenting the growth of direct-to-shape inkjet printing in the Asia Pacific region. The growing demand for the attractive, improved and cost effective packaging across several industry verticals are vastly increasing its demand in the Asia Pacific region.

The key players in the global direct-to-shape inkjet printing market incudes Xaar plc., Mimaki Europe B.V., Koenig & Bauer Kammann GmbH, Roland DG Corporation, O.M.S.O. SpA, Xerox Corporation, INX International Ink Co., Engineered Printing Solutions, Inc., Velox Ltd., Tonejet Limited Inc, Isimat GmbH Siebdruckmaschinen, Epson America, Inc., Roland DG Corporation, and others.

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Applications Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End-User Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

