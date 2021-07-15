Global Oral Irrigator Market to be Driven by the Growing Awareness of Dental Hygiene in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Oral Irrigator Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Oral Irrigator Market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, product, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market (2020): USD 858 million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5 %

Market Forecast (2020): USD 1,055 million

The oral irrigator market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the forecast period due to driving factors such as increasing awareness regarding dental hygiene, rising consumption of refined foods and sugar, and high prevalence of dental caries. Furthermore, there is increasing awareness about oral irrigator devices and their benefits, leading to growth in their adoption in home-care settings as well, and offering opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

North America is leading region currently due to the easy availability of these devices across various distribution channels, and high awareness with regards to dental hygiene. Moreover, increasing availability and adoption of technologically advanced devices is projected to drive the regional market further in the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market due to an increasing number of patients with periodontal diseases. This can be attributed to high consumption of sugary foods and other unhealthy eating habits. There is also an increase in the number of dental clinics and specialists, owing to rise in population and popularity of medical tourism in the region, further propelling the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

An oral irrigator, also known as a dental water jet, is a dental device used for removal of plaque and food debris between the teeth. Oral irrigators were introduced in 1962, and channel a stream of high-pressure water for cleaning the mouth. It is used as an alternative to flossing for consumers at home and is used by dentists in several dental procedures. These devices are helpful in cleaning hard-to-reach areas and are also used by people with braces or implants to maintain oral hygiene. Oral irrigators also significantly reduce the risk of gingivitis.

By product, the industry is categorised into:

Countertop

Cordless

Based on application, the industry is categorised into:

Home

Dentistry

By region, the industry is categorised into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The oral irrigator market is being driven by the increasing awareness about dental hygiene. The high prevalence of dental caries is also a significant contributor to the growth of the market globally. There is also growing awareness about oral irrigator devices among people with periodontal disorders, which is highly prevalent in both developing and developed economies and is expected to further boost the market growth in the forecast period.

There is a rising prevalence of dental decay in middle-income economies, which will likely have a positive impact on the market expansion. In the high-income economies, cases of dental caries have witnessed a drop due to the increasing use of fluorides. However, growing consumption of refined foods and sugars globally is expected to drive the demand of the oral irrigator market in the coming years. The introduction of innovative products in recent years, such as water-flooring faucet and other advanced devices, is another driving factor for the oral irrigator market. Innovations in oral irrigators available nowadays are mainly inbuilt with cordless systems, some have rechargeable batteries, while others have water tank locks to prevent leakage. There is increasing adoption of such technologically advanced dental devices in home-care settings, which has a positive impact of the demand for oral irrigators. They are also readily available through pharmacies and other distribution channels such as online portals, which further affects the demand and supply of the product. Additionally, these devices are east to use and comparatively inexpensive.

The cordless oral irrigator segment is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period due to its increasing use in home-care settings. Moreover, they are portable, easy to use, and are comparatively cheaper than their countertop variants. Consumers appreciate technological advancements such as design modernizations and features in countertop irrigators, thus boosting their adoption.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are, The Procter & Gamble Company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Jetpik, Conair Corporation, Hydro Floss, Matwave Technologies Co. Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

