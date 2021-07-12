Latin America Feed Enzymes Market Registers Growth due to Rising Demand for Quality Feed and Growing Need for Food Safety

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “Mercado Latinoamericano de Enzimas de Alimentación, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026”, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por el tipo, la aplicación, la forma, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Feed Enzymes Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market, assessing it based on type, application, form, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The feed enzymes market has been registering growth in the Latin American region with the rising awareness regarding the need to maintain animal health and wellness. These enzymes are required to safeguard animal health as they improve the digestion process and prevent the growth of disease-causing bacteria in the gut. Moreover, the demand for obtaining quality feed and limitations placed on the use of antibiotics as growth stimulants are impelling the livestock industry and meat manufacturers to use feed enzymes.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Feed enzymes help in the breakdown of fiber, phytate, etc., that are present in the feed, thereby increasing its digestibility and improving the quality and nutrient content. The use of feed enzymes also optimizes the gut health of livestock animals, improves their immunity and, consequently their performance.

By type, the market is divided into:

Phytase

Protease

Carbohydrase

Others

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Based on form, the market is bifurcated into:

Dry

Liquid

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Market Trends

The demand for animal protein leads manufacturers to look for ways to sustainably optimize animal production to satisfy the growing protein requirement. Brazil and Argentina are among the top beef and poultry-consuming countries worldwide. Hence, the rising consumption of meat, eggs, and other animal products is stimulating the use of feed enzymes. In addition, the growing need for food safety is also driving the market. Moreover, growing awareness regarding the benefits of enzymes like increasing profitability, decreasing feed costs, improving gut health and overall growth along with a positive long-term environmental impact aid the market demand further.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

Novozymes Inc.

AB Enzymes GmbH.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DSM Nederland B.V.

BASF

DuPont Co.

Novus International, Inc.

Bioresource International, Inc.

AVEVE Biochem NV

Palital Feed Additives B.V.

Bioseutica B.V.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Amano Enzymes

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

