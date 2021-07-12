Global Window Film Market to be Driven by Construction Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Window Film Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global window film market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2020)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

The market growth is primarily being driven by the robust demand from the construction and infrastructure industry. The window film market is expected to expand due to rising awareness of energy-efficient buildings and increased demand for window films in end-use industries. Residential demand is expected to be driven by increased tinting practises on existing windows, as well as stricter restrictions on constructing green buildings. A rise in the demand for window films has been attributed to increasing concerns about climate change and increased awareness about environmental disturbances. Other factors boosting the growth of the market include rising population and increased urbanisation.

Industry Definition and Major segments:

Window film is a thin sheet of window coating, which is installed to deliver a variety of high value benefits. Window films provide energy savings, neutral carbon footprint, UV protection, glare reduction, security benefits, and provide aesthetic appearance, due to advancements in technology.

Window films can be divided on the basis of type into:

• Sun Control

• Privacy Films

• Decorative Films

• Safety and Security

• One Way Mirror

• Insulating Films

• Others

Window films by applications, can be divided into the following:

• Building and Construction

o Infrastructural and Institutional

o Commercial

o Residential

• Marine

• Automotive

• Others

The regional markets for window films can be divided into the following:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Industry Trends:

The global window film market was dominated by the building and construction segment. Window films are used in the building and construction industry to minimise glare and heat, prevent fabric and furniture from fading, provide protection, and improve resident comfort. Due to the presence of fast-growing economies, rapid urbanisation, and increasing infrastructure spending, the construction sector in Asia Pacific has been experiencing steady growth. The growing presence of foreign companies in the Asia Pacific region has fuelled demand for new offices, buildings, and production facilities, among other things, propelling the region’s construction sector forward.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global window film market are 3M Co, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, Madico, Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Johnson Window Films Inc., and Toray Industries Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

