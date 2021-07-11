Outdoor LED Display Market To Exceed US$ 27.35 Bn By 2028

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Outdoor LED Display Market (By Technology (Individually Mounted and Surface Mounted), By Application (LED Billboards, Perimeter LED Boards, LED Video Walls, LED Mobile Panel, LED Traffic Light, and Other Applications), By Color Display (Monochrome Display, Full-color Display, and Tri-color Display)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2028”, the outdoor LED display market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2020 to 2028.

Browse the full Outdoor LED Display Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2020 – 2028 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/outdoor-led-display-market

Market Insights

An outdoor LED display is a flat panel display that uses a range of light-emitting diodes as pixels for a video display. Comparatively high brightness of LED displays makes them suitable to be used outdoors in billboards, perimeter boards, and video walls among others for advertising purposes. In recent years, LED displays have also become popular destination signs on public transport cars. Outdoor LED displays are quickly becoming popular across private as well as public environments on account of benefits offered in terms of durability, energy efficiency, and operational cost among others. Apart from the application, the global outdoor LED display market is also segregated by technology and display type. In 2015, full color outdoor LED displays led the overall market on account of its ability to offer high-quality videos and animations. In terms of technology, individually mounted outdoor LED displays accounted for the majority of the market revenue share in 2015 and would continue to dominate throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Insights:

The global outdoor LED display market is highly competitive and technology-driven. The top four players in the market collectively account for less than 45 percent of the global outdoor LED display market revenue. Some of the leading players identified in the global outdoor LED display market include LG Electronics, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Barco NV, Data Display Co., Ltd., Daktronics, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Lighthouse Technologies, Ltd., Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co. Ltd., Leyard Opto-Electronic Company Ltd., Buchi Labortechnik AG, and EKTA Ltd. among others. The global outdoor LED display market also includes a large number of niche players accounting for trivial market share individually. The players in the market are focused on offering complete turn-key solutions and quality pre- and post-sales services. The global outdoor LED display market being technology-driven, the competitive rivalry among market players is expected to remain high throughout the forecast period 2020 – 2028.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the outdoor led display market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for outdoor led display?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the outdoor led display market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global outdoor led display market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the outdoor led display market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com