Global Recycled Plastics Market to be Driven by increasing plastic consumption in the end use industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Recycled Plastics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global recycled plastics market, assessing the market based on its segments like plastic type, raw material type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/recycled-plastics-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 37.5 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 53.5 Billion

Due to extreme contamination caused by the disposal of used plastics in oceans and the lack of landfill areas in many countries, the demand is increasing. Factors such as the use of recycled plastics in a variety of new applications in the packaging, automotive, and electrical & electronics industries, as well as numerous favourable initiatives encouraging the use of recycled plastics around the world, provide lucrative opportunities for the recycled plastics market to expand. Recycled plastics are more expensive. The market’s growth is being stifled by stiff competition from virgin plastics in terms of performance.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The method of collecting and reusing various forms of plastic waste is known as plastic recycling. Sorting, cleaning, shredding, labelling and classification of plastic, and extruding are the five phases that waste and scrap plastic go through before being recycled. Plastic-based products are usually non-biodegradable, which can cause a variety of environmental issues. As a result, recycling plastics reduces the amount of waste disposed at landfill sites, lowering the amount of greenhouse gas emissions emitted by landfills.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/recycled-plastics-market

On the basis of plastic type, the global recycled plastics market is segregated into:

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Others

Based on the raw material types, the industry is divided into:

Plastic bottles

Plastic films

Rigid Plastic and Foam

Fibres

Others

The industry is majorly categorised on the basis of the application segment into:

Non-Food Contact Packaging

Food Contact Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Many companies have been motivated to pursue green and sustainable solutions as public awareness and concern about the environment and healthy living has grown. As a result, demand for recycled plastics has increased around the world. Furthermore, environmental regulations have prompted many companies to switch to recycled plastics. This also contributes to a greener climate by lowering carbon emissions. Recycled plastics are used in a variety of applications in the packaging industry, including food packaging, plastic containers, bottles, closures, jars, engineered pumps, sprayers, and caps. During the forecast era, packaging is expected to be the recycled plastics market’s fastest-growing end-use sector. The packaging market is growing because recycled plastics are increasingly being used in food and beverage packaging, thanks to technical advances that have made recycled resins ideal for food applications, which was not previously the case. During the forecast era, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for recycled plastics. The demand for recycled plastics in North America is expanding as a result of numerous initiatives in the area to increase the use of recycled plastics.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are B. Schoenberg & Co., Inc, UltrePET, LLC, Carbonlite Inc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/calcium-ammonium-nitrate-market

Potassium Sulphate (SOP) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/potassium-sulphate-sop-market

Solvent Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solvent-market

Mexico Flat Glass Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mexico-flat-glass-market

Molybdenum Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/molybdenum-market

Polyester Fibre Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polyester-fibre-market

Webbing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/webbing-market

Plastic Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/plastic-market

Amines Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/amines-market

Hydrogel Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hydrogel-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-516s6 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read Our Blog Post:https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.