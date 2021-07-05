Global Glycolic Acid Market to be driven by increased demand from personal care application in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘ Global Glycolic Acid Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the North America Glycolic Acid market, assessing the market based on its segments like grade, application and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/glycolic-acid-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 6 million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 86%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 447.8 million

The global Glycolic Acid market has seen decent growth in the historical period, due to its plethora of applications. Apart from its usage in cosmetics as an exfoliant, its application as a cleaning agent in oil and refining industry has rapidly propelled this market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Glycolic acid (C 2 H 4 O 3 ) is an alpha hydroxy acid that is water soluble and extracted from sugarcane. It is an odourless, colourless, and hygroscopic crystalline solid that aids in the separation of skin cell connections in the outer layers of skin and promotes exfoliation. This crystalline solid absorbs moisture from the surrounding environment. Furthermore, glycolic acid is used as a preservative and flavouring agent in the food industry. It is also used in the textile industry as a dyeing and tanning agent. Glycolic acid is also employed as a substitute for lactic acid and salicylic acid, and as a monomer in the preparation of polyglycolic acid (PGA) and other copolymers.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/glycolic-acid-market

Based on grade, the market is segregated into:

Cosmetic

Technical

On the basis of application, the industry is split into:

Personal Care

Household

Industrial

The global market for Glycolic Acid is:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Personal care accounted for a substantial share of the market in terms of use, owing to growing demand for glycolic acid-based products for scalp and hair treatment. Over the forecast era, rising customer awareness about the benefits of glycolic acid on skin health, as well as the demand for skin care products, are expected to boost glycolic acid consumption in the skincare industry, thereby assisting the segment’s growth. Furthermore, rising living standards in the world’s developed economies would enable people to spend more on personal care items. This is anticipated to contribute to the overall market’s growth. Meanwhile, the household application segment is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. This can be due to the increased use of glycolic acid in items such as bathroom and kitchen cleaners, which are expected to see increased demand in order to preserve bathroom and kitchen hygiene.

Regionally, Europe is a major player in the glycolic acid industry. The rising demand for premium cosmetics and anti-aging products is expected to drive up demand for glycolic acid in the area. The high consumer buying power and increased knowledge of glycolic acid’s numerous skin benefits are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the involvement of major cosmetic manufacturers in countries such as Italy and France is expected to be a major driving force in the European glycolic acid industry.

The instability of raw material prices in personal care goods limits the concentration of glycolic acid, which can be a limiting factor in market growth. Apart from that, people are becoming more conscious of the negative or harmful effects of glycolic acid use, which is causing allergies in some skin types and, in certain ways, limiting the use of glycolic acid globally. The developed economies have placed strict regulations on manufacturers concerning the capping that is used for a pharmaceutical formulation that acts as a barrier over the forecasted period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Jiaxing Jilat Chemical Co., Ltd., Avid Organics Pvt. Ltd., China Petrochemical Corporation, Water Chemical Co., Ltd, Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd. and few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Mexico Flavours Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mexico-flavours-market

2,5-Dimethyl-2,4-Hexadiene Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/2-5-dimethyl-2-4-hexadiene-market

Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/carbon-felt-and-graphite-felt-market

Oryzanol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oryzanol-market

Silicone Oil Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/silicone-oil-market

Abaca Fibre Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/abaca-fibre-market

Copper Foil Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/copper-foil-market

Sandblasting Media Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sandblasting-media-market

Fluorspar Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/fluorspar-market

Aerogel Insulation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aerogel-insulation-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-516s6 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read Our Blog Post:https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.