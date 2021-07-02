Global Polydextrose Market is expected to grow steadily at CAGR of 5% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘‘Global Polydextrose Market” Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global polydextrose market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5 %

The growing concern among people about their health is likely to drive the demand for polydextrose. Polydextrose in the diet can have a variety of physiological benefits, including improved gastrointestinal health, glucose homeostasis, and good weight control. Since obesity is one of the world’s most pressing health issues, the use of polydextrose is projected to rise, as the substance can significantly reduce food consumption due to its satiety impact and can contribute significantly to weight control.

In addition, eating foods containing polydextrose is an excellent way to increase the fibre content in the body without sacrificing the taste or texture of the food. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends 25g of fibre a day. However, in most parts of the world, people do not consume enough fibre. This fibre intake can be increased by consuming foods containing polydextrose, such as sweets, bakery goods, dairy products, and beverages. Furthermore, the growing popularity of sugar-free products and other diabetic foods is expected to provide polydextrose manufacturers with excellent growth opportunities in the coming years. These factors are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Polydextrose is a prebiotic soluble fibre that is used as a food ingredient in a variety of products including cereals, sugar-free products, bakery goods, dairy products, drinks, sauces, and others. The food ingredient is made up of randomly bonded glucose polymers and has a highly branched structure. The use of polydextrose in food products not only decreases the sugar content but also increases the fibre content.

Based on product, the market is bifurcated into:

Liquid

Powder

Others

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into:

Nutritional Food

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverages

Cultured Dairy

Others

The regional markets for global polydextrose market include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

North America is projected to be a major market for polydextrose due to favourable FDA regulations that encourage the use of polydextrose in food products other than meat and poultry and baby foods. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region’s market is expected to develop at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to rising health consciousness among its citizens, especially in India and China. Furthermore, China is one of the region’s leading producers of polydextrose. Tate & Lyle PLC, a leading manufacturer of specialty food ingredients and solutions, increased its polydextrose production potential at its Nantong plant in China by threefold in 2017.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Baolingbao Biology Co.Ltd, Tate & Lyle PLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

