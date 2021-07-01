Global Dried Fruits Market to be Driven by the Surging Health Consciousness in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Dried Fruits Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Dried Fruits Market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, products, applications, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 9,972 million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 13,057 million

The market for dried fruits is being aided by the rising demand for nutritional and healthy food products owing to the prevalence of various health-related issues such as hypertension and diabetes. As the consumption of dried fruits reduces the risk of various chronic diseases, their demand is rapidly increasing which is propelling the market growth. The surging health consciousness and rising awareness regarding the benefits of dried foods are further augmenting the industry growth. In addition, the rising popularity of nutritious breakfast and cereals containing various dried fruits is fueling the market growth. The increasing research and development for the use of dried fruits in various applications to improve its nutritional content is accelerating the industry growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Dried fruits are fruits in which the water content is removed to make it more nutritious. They can be preserved longer than fresh fruits and are usually consumed as snacks. They are highly nutritious, containing a plethora of antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins. Moreover, the consumption of dried fruits can reduce the risk of various diseases such as diabetes and heart conditions.

The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its type into:

Organic

Conventional

The major products of dried fruits are:

Raisins

Apricots

Dates

Berries

Figs

Others

Based on applications, the market is segmented into:

Dairy and Desserts

and Desserts Cereals

Snacks and Bars

and Bars Bakery and Confectionery

and Confectionery Others

The distribution channels of the industry is divided into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

The regional markets of dried fruits are:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Market Trends

The dried fruits industry is being driven by the increasing use of dried fruits in the snack, dairy, and bakery products to enhance the nutritional component and taste of a product. Moreover, innovations in packaging by the leading companies are further augmenting the market growth. The introduction of sustainable and innovative packaging to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers is expected to fuel the market growth. The trend of low-sugar snacking and snacking-on-the-go which can be consumed at any place is anticipated to bolster the growth of the dried fruits industry. Moreover, the adoption of the latest technological and scientific advancements to develop disease-resistant and high-yield dried fruits is expected to boost the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Sun-Maid Growers of California, Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Berrifine A/S, and Sunsweet Growers Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

