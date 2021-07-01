Latin America Peppermint Oil Market to Grow during 2021-2026 due to Rising Applications in the Food and Beverage Industry and Growing Popularity of Aromatherapy

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘Mercado Latinoamericano de Aceite de Menta, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026’, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado, evaluándolo por el tipo de producto, el uso final, el canal de distribución, y las regiones clave. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Peppermint Oil Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the market for peppermint oil in Latin America, assessing it based on the product type, end use, distribution channel, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

There is an increasing demand for natural and organic products, which is stimulating the demand for essential oils, including peppermint oil, mainly because of the therapeutic benefits that it offers and its ability to cure headaches and muscle aches, among many others. Moreover, the growth of the cosmetics and personal care industry in Latin America, especially in Brazil, is escalating the demand for peppermint oil as it is increasingly being incorporated in several products like body lotions, moisturizers, and fragrances etc. This is further providing an impetus to the peppermint oil market in the region. Furthermore, other factors like increasing demand for aromatherapy treatments, rise in disposable incomes of the consumers, and the increasing importance of personal care also spur the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Peppermint oil is extracted from the peppermint plant which is found naturally in Europe and North America. Peppermint oil is employed as flavoring in foods and beverages and as a fragrance in soaps and cosmetics. It is used to treat a variety of health problems including irritable bowel syndrome, indigestion, spasms, headaches, etc.

By product type, the market is divided into:

Natural

Synthetic

Based on end use, the market is divided into:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Home Care Products

Aromatherapy

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Based on distribution channel, the market is fragmented into:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Chile

Others

Market Trends

One of the most prominent trends being witnessed today is the growing popularity of aromatherapy due to the rising inclination of consumers towards natural remedies and comfort offered by this treatment as it can be employed at home. Moreover, a rising number of spas and related establishments also use peppermint oil. Thus, with the increasing acceptance of aromatherapy, the demand for peppermint oil as an essential oil increases significantly.

Furthermore, the growing use of household and personal care products in Latin America, which incorporate essential oils like peppermint oil, promotes the industry’s growth. In addition, increasing applications in the food and beverage industry to impart mint flavor to various products, ice creams, beverages, sweets & desserts, and confectionary items also contribute significantly to the industry demand for peppermint oil.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

Young Living Europe B.V.

Ultra International B.V.

doTERRA International, LLC

Melaleuca Inc.

Lebermuth Co., Inc.

Mountain Rose Herbs

Others

This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.

