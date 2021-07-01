Global Chickpeas Market to be Driven by its Nutritional Benefits as Protein and Energy Supplements in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Chickpeas Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global chickpeas market, assessing the market based on its segments like major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/chick-peas-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 13.37 million tons

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 1.3%

Forecast Market Size (2026): 14.26 million tons

The industry is currently being propelled by high demand from developing countries, where it is valued for its nutritional benefits and used as a protein and energy supplement.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Chickpea, also known as gram/Bengal gramme, garbanzo/garbanzo bean, ceci, cece, or chana/Kabuli chana, is a legume that belongs to the Fabaceae family. It contains a lot of carbohydrates and protein, as well as vitamins like riboflavin, niacin, thiamin, folate, and vitamin A.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/chick-peas-market

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Latest News on Global Chickpeas [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-chick-peas-market

Market Trends

From 2016 to 2020, historical industry trends for the chickpeas market were provided, as well as forecasts through 2026. On a regional scale, India is the leading producer of chickpeas, accounting for nearly 70% of total output in 2018. Following India are Australia, Pakistan, and Myanmar. Desi and Kabuli are two different types of cultivated chickpeas. Except for sulfur-containing types, chickpeas contain significant amounts of all essential amino acids, which can be supplemented by including cereals in the daily diet.

This report also includes a value chain analysis of chickpeas, which includes all value chain activities such as procurement, manufacturing, sales, and distribution. Furthermore, the study evaluates the industry using Porter’s five forces model, which examines factors such as buyer and supplier bargaining power, threat from substitutes, and new entrants to determine the level of competition in the industry. A thorough analysis of the chickpeas market’s competitive landscape has also been provided.

This report covers everything you need to know about starting and running a chickpea processing plant. This report covers a wide range of topics, including land requirements, construction requirements, raw material requirements, labour requirements, machinery requirements, manufacturing process requirements, utility requirements, total capital investment, total operating costs, prices, income projections, expenditure projections, profit margins, net present value, return on investment, payback period, and so on.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are AGT Food and Ingredients, BroadGrain Commodities, Inc., The Wimmera Grain Store, Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Cigarette Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cigarette-market

Global RegTech Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/regtech-market

Global Onion Powder Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/onion-powder-market

Global Industrial Hose Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-hose-market

Global Office Furniture Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/office-furniture-market

Global Baseball Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/baseball-equipment-market

Global Night Vision Devices Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/night-vision-device-market

Global Reusable Water Bottles Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/reusable-water-bottles-market

Global Residential Digital Faucets Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/residential-digital-faucets-market

Global Online Movie Ticketing Services Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/online-movie-ticketing-services-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More! https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.