Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market to be Driven by rising population and increase in demand of food security in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

Growing preference for polymer foams in the polymer industry, rising applications from the agrochemical sector, rising usages of product due to excellent properties such as alkalinity and others, and easy availability of product are some of the factors that will likely boost the growth of the hydrazine hydrate market over the forecast period. Increasing applications in fuel cells, on the other hand, will enhance numerous opportunities, resulting in the rise of the hydrazine hydrate market throughout the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The reaction of sodium hypochlorite with urea or ammonia produces hydrazine hydrate, a colorless liquid base. When it reacts with acids and certain metallic salts, the resulting product is used to make explosives and agricultural fungicides. It is also a potent reducing agent with a high explosive potential.

The major applications of hydrazine hydrate are:

Polymerisation and Blowing Agents

Water Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global market for hydrazine hydrate and its derivatives is predicted to rise due to rising demand in polymerization and blowing agents, as well as pharmaceuticals. The global market for hydrazine hydrate is predicted to expand further due to rising demand in fertilizers and plastic products. The market is growing due to rising demand for agrochemicals to raise crop output and improve the quality of agricultural products. Hydrazine hydrate is considered a viable substitute for hydrogen and oxygen in fuel cell manufacturing due to qualities such as alkalinity, low cost, and easy availability, providing lucrative potential to market players. In the water treatment industry, replacement chemicals such as Diethyl-hydroxylamine and 1-Amino-pyrrolizidine are becoming more popular, posing a significant challenge to hydrazine hydrate market participants. The carcinogenic nature of hydrazine hydrate, on the other hand, is expected to limit market growth throughout the projection period. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), which produces hydrazine hydrate safety and exposure recommendations, has placed a global ban on its usage. Due to rising consumer demand for hydrazine hydrate in agrochemicals and water treatment, the Asia-Pacific market is likely to account for the highest share and be the fastest-growing. Due to its enormous customer base, rising purchasing power, and increasing demand for pesticides and insecticides, China was the region’s leader.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Arkema Group, Lonza Group Ltd, Lanxess AG, Koc Co., Ltd, Otsuka Chemical Co., Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

