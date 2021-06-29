United States Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Billing Software Market to be driven by the increased demand for software development in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘United States Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Billing Software Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the United States emergency medical services (EMS) billing software market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, product, components and major regions like New England, Mideast, Great lakes, Plains, Southeast, Southwest, Rocky Mountain and Far west. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 179 million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 292 billion

The market for United States emergency medical services (EMS) billing software has seen substantial growth due to factors such as rising demand for software development, which enables the process to raise customer sales. Also, increased knowledge across different industries offers an enormous market opportunity for key players in the United States emergency medical services (EMS) billing software market. The implementation of EMS billing systems helps EMS organisations to focus on patient care rather than the complex and time-consuming billing procedures. This factor is expected to help the demand expand even faster. The innovative software features such as reporting, documentation, and analytics improve the efficiency of the claims process, making it faster and more efficient.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The emergency medical service (EMS), also known as an important public service. The treatment given within the first few hours after the onset of a medical condition is referred to as emergency medical attention. Emergency medical services and hospitals, telephone and transportation networks, specialist treatment centres, and rehabilitation facilities are all part of a dynamic organisational and department structure.

Based on the type, the industry is divided into:

Land Ambulance

Air Ambulance

Water Ambulance

Based on the product, the industry is divided into:

Life Support and Emergency Resuscitation

Patient Monitoring Systems

Wound Care Consumables

Patient Handling Equipment

Infection Control Supplies

Based on the components, the industry is divided into:

Inhouse

Outsourced

Based on the region, the industry is divided into:

New England

Mideast

Great Lakes

Plains

Southeast

Southwest

Rocky Mountain

Far West

Market Trends

The increased collection and claim processing time for emergency medical services (EMS) providers have led to a higher demand for EMS billing software from insurance agencies and EMS providers.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Medapoint (Mp Cloud Technologies), Eso, Ambubill, Aim Online EMS Software & Services, ImagineSoftware, Technology Partners, LLC, Change Healthcare, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

