Global Centrifugal Blower Market to be Driven by Rapid Industrialisation in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Centrifugal Blower Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Centrifugal Blower Market, assessing the market based on its segments like pressure type, end-user, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%

The market for centrifugal blower is being aided by the rapid industrialisation in the Asia Pacific region. As centrifugal blowers are highly effective, durable, and cost-effective, they are used in various major industries for drying and cooling applications which are propelling the market growth. Centrifugal blowers can function in highly corrosive and erosive environment due to which it is used in various mining applications, especially in North America and Europe, hence further augmenting the market growth. In addition, the growing use of efficient and high-pressure blowers in cement manufacturing and transportation is providing further impetus to the cement manufacturing industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A centrifugal blower, variously known as a centrifugal fan, is mechanical equipment that increases the gas pressure and discharges gas. It uses the kinetic energy of its impeller to increase the volume of air streams to displace the air radially. They are commonly used in ventilation system for buildings and various industrial applications.

Based on the product types, the market is divided into:

High Pressure

Medium Pressure

Low Pressure

The major end-users of the market are as follows:

Cement Plant

Plant Steel Plant

Plant Mining

Power Station

Chemical

Pulp and Paper

Others

The regional markets of centrifugal blower are:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Market Trends

The centrifugal blower industry is being driven by its rising use in the flourishing food and beverages industry. It is used extensively in processing, storing, cooling, drying, and heating to ensure complete, safe, smooth, and efficient working food systems which are expected to aid the market growth. The rising demand for highly efficient centrifugal blowers is leading to increasing investments in research and development (R&D) by the leading companies which are anticipated to further fuel the industry growth. In addition, various favourable properties of centrifugal blowers are increasing its demand not only in heavy industrial applications but also in small factories which are anticipated to further invigorate the industry growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Atlas Copco, Howden Group, Vishwakarma Air Systems, and Airmake Cooling Systems, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

