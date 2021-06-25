North America Natural and Organic Face Care Market to be Driven by changing consumer trends and E-commerce in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘North America Natural and Organic Face Care Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the North America Natural And Organic Face Care Market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, age, gender, community, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 924 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1819 Million

Natural and organic face care products are gaining a lot of traction in North America, thanks to rising recognition and rising demand for luxury personal care brand. Furthermore, rising internet penetration and the emergence of social media are contributing to the industry’s growth by raising customer knowledge and comprehension of the benefits of organic goods and services. Furthermore, as the popularity of various’vegan,’ ‘natural,’ ‘organic,’ ‘botanical,’ and ‘free from’ brand labels grow, consumers in the United States are increasing their use of herbal beauty products, notably skin and hair care. Similar tendencies can also be found in the Canadian market. E-ease commerce’s of access is likely to propel the market forward during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Chemicals, artificial fertilizers, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), sulphates/parabens, and antibiotics are all prohibited in organic face care. A natural face care product is one that is created from a by-product of a plant, mineral, or animal. Natural and organic skin care brands have been increasingly popular in recent years.

The market is segmented in terms of type into:

Moisturiser/Cream/Hydrators

Organic Facial Cleanser

Natural Face Oil and Serum

Others

The market is categorised on the basis of age into:

0-14 Years

15-29 Years

30-45 Years

More than 45 Years

In terms of gender, the market is bifurcated into:

Male

Female

On the basis of community, the market is segregated into:

White

Hispanic

African American

Asian

Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

United States of America

Canada

Market Trends

Natural Skin Care Products are currently used by individuals all over the world. The use of skincare goods such as moisturizing creams and lotions, as well as sunscreen creams, has increased as a result of extreme and changeable weather conditions. Furthermore, the increasing trend of males utilizing skincare products has boosted sales of the skincare products category. In the following years, this trend is anticipated to continue. Haircare is the most profitable market segment. Natural skincare products are becoming more popular among both men and women. The sale of color cosmetics is expected to rise significantly in the next years as a result of the rising number of working women. Growing consumer awareness of health issues around the world is likely to contribute to the market’s growth. Earlier, however, the demand for these products was not as strong as it is now. One of the factors driving the growth of the natural skincare products market is skin sensitivity. Another element boosting the market’s growth is growing knowledge about the harmful consequences of synthetic products. The majority of today’s consumers want to purchase products that contain natural or natural ingredients. They frequently don’t pay attention to the ingredients employed in the production of the goods. Because people in North America are increasingly concerned about hazardous ingredients in skin care products and toiletries, the market for natural and organic skin care products is booming. In addition, shops are expanding their product offerings to include more natural and organic alternatives.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Vitelle Dermatology Laboratories Inc., Omorfee America LLC, Caudalie USA, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

