India Whiskey Market Report Market to be Driven by Rising Disposable Income and Consumer Demand in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘India Whiskey Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India whiskey market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, manufacturing process and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-whiskey-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.35 billion

USD 1.35 billion Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 17%

17% Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.82 billion

The demand for whiskey market in India has risen in recent years as the industry players have expanded their product portfolio. The market’s growth is also owing to factors, such as rising disposable income levels and daily preferences and consumer demand. The millennial generation, with its substantial buying power, is the market’s primary consumer. In addition, manufacturers have been releasing flavoured milk varieties with improved functional properties. Furthermore, the growth of consumer demand for whisky diversity in rapidly rising developing markets and consumers’ preference for lower alcohol variants and organic whisky, in light of a preference for healthier living, are major factors responsible for driving the market forward. Rise in production of single malt whiskey and barrel aged whiskey will also positively influence the product penetration in coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The word whiskey is a generic term for distilled alcoholic beverages made from fermented grain mash. A variety of grains (some of which may be malted) are used for various crops, including barley, rice, rye, and wheat. Whisky is usually aged in wood casks, which can be used for the aging of wine or sherry, or else they may be made of burnt white oak. Wine and spirits are all tightly regulated in many parts of the world, with a variety of classifications. In general, the standard features of all of the various groups and varieties of beverages are the fermentation of grains, distillation, and aging in wooden barrels. In cases of medical emergencies, it is also used as an alternative to alcohol to disinfect wounds.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-whiskey-market

By type, the market is divided into:

American Whiskey

Irish Whiskey

Scotch Whiskey

Canadian Whiskey

Others

Based on raw materials, the industry can be segmented into:

Malt

Wheat

Rye

Corn

Blended

Others

Based on quality, the industry can be segmented into:

Premium

High End Premium

Super Premium

Others

Based on quality, the industry can be segmented into:

180 ml

375 ml

750 ml

Others

By region, the industry is categorised into:

North India

South India

West India

East India

Read More: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Market Trends

In India, whisky is one of the most common alcohol-based drinks. The market’s rapid growth can be due to customers’ growing needs for leisure, which has resulted in a move towards alcohol-based products. The increase in the number of whiskey distilleries and advances in the production of alcoholic beverages is one of the main drivers of market development. An increase in working professionals’ social activities, such as hosting parties and celebrations and an increase in the number of people who pursue lifestyle changes, are all contributing to the market’s growth. The market growth is also due to whiskey’s popularity among the consumers to show off their sophisticated tastes and styles, driving them to search for distinctive drinking experiences. Distribution and purchase networks are being strengthened, and online retailing sites, which are more customer friendly, further siding to the growth of the market.

South India is a significant whiskey user in India. Whiskey is also standard in Goa and Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Punjab, and Arunachal Pradesh. In addition to being a significant customer, India is also a significant producer of whiskey on a global scale. The rise in demand for whiskey, which is also margin accretive for the players, will be the primary driver of growth of the market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are United Spirits Limited, Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd, Pernod Ricard India (P) Ltd., Radico Khaitan Ltd.., Jagatjit Industries Limited, among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Shrimp Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/shrimp-market

Global Pectin Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pectin-market

Global Pulses Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pulses-market

Bubble Tea Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bubble-tea-market

Global Vinegar Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vinegar-market

Global Cover Glass Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cover-glass-market

Global Polybutadiene Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polybutadiene-market

Global Native Starch Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/native-starch-market

Global Potato Starch Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/potato-starch-market-report

India Online Grocery Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-online-grocery-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.