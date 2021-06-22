Global Dehydrated Potato Market to be Driven by the Processed Food Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Dehydrated Potato Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global smart electric meter market, assessing the market based on its segments like nature, form, flavour, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 16 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Growing awareness regarding the nutritional value of instant potatoes and their variants is expected to boost the global dehydrated potatoes industry. Asia 0-Pacific is one of the leading regions for dehydrated potato market due to the rapidly rising populations in India and China. These countries even have a steadily expanding bourgeoisie that’s actively consuming nutrition-laden processed foods. China and India are a number of the most important producers of potatoes within the world, which can aid the moment potatoes market growth within the region. According to Food & Agricultural Organization of the United Nations, but 50% of potatoes are consumed fresh. Others still be wont to make value-added products, and dehydrated potatoes. Sedentary lifestyles became commonplace, and lives have gotten faster, both of which are adversely affecting human health. With little time to spare for cooking, consumer preference in urban areas is increasingly shifting towards ready-to-eat products, like dehydrated potatoes, to satisfy the daily energy needs of the body.

Industry Definition and Segments

Potato is a root vegetable with an honest source of carbohydrates, potassium, and vitamins. Dehydrated potato is straightforward to chew and digest. Their flavour is neutral. Dehydrated potato is one among the foremost economical sort of vegetable and is rich in calories, manganese, vitamin C, vitamin B6, and phosphorus. Dehydrated potatoes also are referred to as instant potatoes.

Dehydrated potatoes on the basis of nature can be divided into:

• Organic

• Conventional

On the basis of form, dehydrated potatoes can be segmented into:

• Flakes

• Powder

• Dices

• Shreds

• Others

Dehydrated potatoes on the basis of flavour can be segmented into:

• Sweet Potato

• Regular

On the basis of distribution channel, the market can be divided into:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Speciality Stores

• Online

• Others

The regional markets for dehydrated potato market can be divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry trends:

Dehydrated potato products still gain popularity as food additives globally. The rising demand for nutritional food within the food and beverage sector, and their conventional and cost-effective application within the area promises notable growth for the segment during the forecast period. The demand for these as functional foods, and convenience related to handling of the products also remains a serious draw for end-players. Rising health-consciousness among people, and recognition of gluten-free diets promises tremendous growth for potato starch products. The diet is of course gluten-free, and therefore the addition of gluten can cause serious illnesses like disorders. Awareness about conditions like anaemia, and infertility thanks to gluten-led diets promise lucrative opportunities in key regions of North America, and Europe. This trend has led to rise in consumption of products like pregelatinized flour, and gluten-free flour.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Emsland Group, Idahoan Foods, LLC, Lamb-Weston/ Meijer V.O.F, Birkamidon Rohstoffhandels GmbH, and Solan Investment Sp. z o.o, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

