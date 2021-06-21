Europe Personal Safety Alarms Market to be Driven by rising concerns about protection in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Personal Safety Alarms Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026`, gives in-depth analysis of the Europe Personal Safety Alarms Market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, technology, connectivity, end-user, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 9% (Global Personal Safety Alarm Market)

Concerns about the protection of women, children, and the elderly have increased demand for personal safety solutions. Personal safety alarms are regarded a more inconspicuous and low-risk alternative to teasers and pepper sprays, both of which carry a considerable legal risk. These portable safety alarms emit a loud sound of roughly 130 dB when they are activated.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Personal safety alarms are electrical portable devices that emit a sound of over 130 dB and are widely used to draw attention and frighten away an aggressor. It also provides great convenience and functionality.

The major types of personal safety alarms are:

Mobile Phone App

Stand-Alone Devices

Vehicle Based

Wearable Device

Others

The market can be broadly categorized on the basis of its technology into:

Sensors

Navigation

Others

On the basis of connectivity, the personal safety alarms can be segmented into:

Bluetooth

NFC

Wired

Others

Based on the end user, the market is divided into:

Children

Adults

Elders

Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Market Trends

Smart personal safety and security gadgets track the user’s location, provide emergency notifications, and keep them safe. These devices are self-contained and connected to the Internet via a wireless connection. Personal safety devices are easy to use and come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including smartwatches, keyrings, rings, and bracelets. These devices are slowly gaining acceptance among sports fans and tech-savvy people all over the world. Furthermore, the demand for these gadgets is being driven by rising crime rates against children and women. MRFR discovered numerous aspects that contribute to the global growth of the smart personal safety and security device market throughout the research. The rise of the smart personal safety and security device market can be linked to increased worries about the security of women and children, as well as developments in communication technology. Furthermore, customer preference for advanced smart wearables is projected to open up prospects in the global market. However, high gadget costs and a lack of awareness regarding smart personal safety and security devices in emerging nations may limit market growth throughout the projection period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Skyguard Ltd, Security-Discount Germany, Tetronik GmbH, RTLS Communications Ltd, First Line Protect, Mobile Software AS, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

