Global Anti-Snoring Treatment Market to be Driven by Surge in the Obese and Geriatric Population in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Anti-Snoring Treatment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global anti-snoring treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like device type, surgery type, device distribution channel and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8 %

North America dominates the anti-snoring treatment market, with the United States accounting for the lion’s share. During the forecast period, the region is also expected to lead the global market in anti-snoring treatment. A rise in the obese and geriatric population, increased awareness of sleep disorders and obstructive sleep apnea, and rising popularity of such devices and surgeries are all contributing to the significant growth of this market in the region. Furthermore, the presence of a large pool of untreated snoring population, increased R&D investment, and the presence of major industry players in the region are all factors that give the region a competitive advantage in this market.

During the forecast period, the anti-snoring treatment industry in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The market in the region will be boosted by rising healthcare spending and the development of healthcare infrastructure. Another major driver of market expansion is the availability of relatively low-cost products as a result of increased R&D investment, which boosts demand from countries like China and India.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

When air passes through relaxed tissues in the throat, the tissues vibrate, resulting in snoring. Snoring can cause a variety of health problems, including interrupted breathing, sleep apnea, and heart strain. Anti-snoring treatment aids in the reduction of snoring. Surgery as well as non-surgical devices are used in the treatment. Oral appliances, nasal devices, and chin straps are among the devices available.

On the basis of device type, the market is divided into:

• Oral Appliances

• Mandibular Advancement Devices (MAD)

• Tongue-Retaining Devices (TRDS)

• Others

• Nasal Device

• Nasal Dilators (Nasal Strip)

• Septal Stimulators

• Others

• Tongue Stabilizing Devices

• Chin Straps

• Position Control Devices

• Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure (EPAP) Therapy Devices

• Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

• Others

The market can be classified in terms of surgery type into the following:

• Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP)

• Laser-Assisted Uvulopalatoplasty (LAUP)

• Radiofrequency Ablation (Somnoplasty)

• Pillar Procedure

• Injection Snoreplasty/Sclerotherapy

• Palatal Stiffening Procedures

• Others

In terms of device distribution channel, the market can be divided as:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online

• Others

On the basis of regional market distribution:

• North America

• Europe

• The Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Africa

Market Trends

Snoring has always been common, but growing awareness of the negative effects of snoring, sleep disorders, and obstructive sleep apnea has fueled demand for anti-snoring products and treatments, leading to increased investment in R&D in this field. Additionally, factors such as a sedentary lifestyle, poor dietary habits, increased alcohol consumption, and smoking have contributed to an increase in the prevalence of sleep disorders and sleep apnea in today’s generation, propelling the anti-snoring treatment industry. The development of various innovations and products in the sector has been aided by increased R&D and improved healthcare infrastructure, which is expected to boost the anti-snoring treatment industry’s growth. However, the anti-snoring industry’s growth may be hampered by the high cost of treatment and surgery, as well as limited efficacy.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Apnea Sciences Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, MEDiTAS Ltd, SomnoMed, Inc, The Pure Sleep Company and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

