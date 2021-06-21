Global Amaranth Oil Market to be Driven by the Multiple Skin Benefits of Amaranth Oil and Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Amaranth Oil Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global amaranth oil market, assessing the market based on its segments like extraction type, application and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 10%

Amaranth oil is utilized in cosmetic as well as food uses. Its constituents help in anti-inflammation, anti-aging, moisturization, etc., which makes it a prevalent choice in the skincare industry. The United States utilizes amaranth crop majorly for seed production and oil extraction and it is commonly found in the groceries there because of its nutritional characteristics. Other than cosmetics, amaranth oil also finds usefulness in pharmaceuticals, aromatics, among other industries. With the rising attention to health and personal care among people worldwide and the desirability for organic and natural ingredients for the same purpose, it is optimistically expected that the global demand for amaranth oil will expand in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Amaranth oil is the oil which is extracted from the seeds of a plant in the amaranthaceae family, namely Amaranthus caudatus L. or amaranth. The caudatus species are used for this purpose and five to six percent of the seed constitutes of the oil which is a light to medium coloured liquid.

The different extraction types include:

Supercritical CO2 Extraction

Organic Solvent Extraction

Cold Pressing

Others

Based on applications, the market is segmented into:

Personal Care and Cosmetics

and Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals

Aromatics

Food Supplements

Others

On the basis of regional markets, the industry is divided into:

1 North America

1.1 United States of America

1.2 Canada

2 Europe

2.1 Germany

2.2 United Kingdom

2.3 France

2.4 Italy

2.5 Others

3 Asia Pacific

3.1 China

3.2 Japan

3.3 India

3.4 ASEAN

3.5 Others

4 Latin America

4.1 Brazil

4.2 Argentina

4.3 Mexico

4.4 Others

5 Middle East & Africa

5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3 Nigeria

5.4 South Africa

5.5 Others

Market Trends

Personal care has become drastically prevalent amongst people. Owing to hectic lifestyle, stress, pollution, disrupted eating habits, harsh chemical skincare products taking a toll over the skin, consumers have started taking note of the importance of natural and nutritional ingredients for their cosmetic and health problems. Amaranth oil constitutes of natural tocopherols (vitamin E complex), linoleic and oleic acid which help in nourishing the dry, damaged, and aging skin. Additionally, it has high quantity of antioxidant squalene which helps in smoothness and moisture retention and is also naturally able to absorb UV radiation, leading to its extensive utilization in cosmetic and personal care products. The likeliness beauty products and specifically for ones with natural additives has witnessed a spike in the historical period and is expected to grow more in the coming years, driving the demand for products like amaranth oil.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Amaranth Bio Company, AMR Amaranth A.S., Proderna Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Rusoliva Pvt. Ltd., Nans Products Pvt. Ltd., FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

