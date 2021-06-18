Global Wheat Protein Market is being Driven by the Rising Demand of Processed Food in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Wheat Protein Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global wheat protein market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, form, application and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wheat-protein-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.3 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 3.1 Billion

Wheat consumption is expected to rise as people become more health conscious. Gluten, a protein that makes up a large portion of wheat protein, can give various processed foods a smooth, moistened, and chewy texture. It serves as a binder and gives food a stretchy texture. The high water-retention capability makes the product feel light and airy therefore It is the best choice for making pasta, cookies, noodles, and pizza dough. Its ability to retain its shape is also useful in processed meats and minced seafood. And as people shift to more responsible and sustainable food sources, the wheat market has the potential to grow even more. Consumers who are turning vegetarian or vegan are searching for more plant-based protein options, posing growth prospects of wheat and wheat protein over the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Wheat is classified as a cereal crop. Gliadin and glutenin are two insoluble proteins contained in wheat. Gluten proteins include glutenin and gliadins, which are abundant in wheat. It aids in the extensibility and adhesion of materials, which is essential to produce noodles, dumpling wrappers, and bread, among other things. Furthermore, it imparts tenderness to the products.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wheat-protein-market

Based on type, the global wheat protein market can be segmented into:

Wheat Gluten

Isolate

Textured

Hydrolysed

Others

By form, the global wheat protein market can be bifurcated into:

Dry

Liquid

On the basis of application, the global wheat protein market can be divided into:

Dairy

Bakery and Snacks

Animal Feed

Confectionary

Processed Meat

Nutritional Supplements

Others

Regional market of the global wheat protein market can be divided into:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Trends

Growing geriatric populations and changing climate conditions in China, Australia, and India have heightened concerns about skin problems, which are expected to complement personal care product demand and, as a result, boost hydrolyzed wheat protein market growth over the forecast period. Roquette, Cargill Inc., and Manildra are among the companies focusing on the lucrative opportunities in this field.

Over the forecast period, the market is expected to be driven by the industrial growth of the healthcare and cosmetics sectors in Japan, China, India, and South Korea, as well as rising domestic demand and low protein manufacturing costs compared to the United States and developed European countries.

Read Our Blog Post: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Kröner-Stärke GmbH, Roquette Frères, MGP Ingredients Inc, Manildra Group and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Relates Reports:

Protein Supplements Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/protein-supplements-market

Milk Protein Concentrate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/milk-protein-concentrate-market

Whey Protein Concentrate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/whey-protein-concentrate-market

Medicinal Mushroom Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/medicinal-mushroom-market

Arginine Supplement Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/arginine-supplement-market

Senna Leaf Extracts Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/senna-leaf-extracts-market

Meat Substitute Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/meat-substitute-market

Tribulus Terrestris Extract Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tribulus-terrestris-extract-market

Sports Supplements Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sports-supplements-market

Brain Health Supplements Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/brain-health-supplements-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.