Brazil Lighter Market to be Driven by the Rising Number of Smokers in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Brazil Lighter Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the brazil lighter market, assessing the market based on its segments like types and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2025)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 337 Million (Latin America Cigarette Lighter Market)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 1.8% (Latin America Cigarette Lighter Market)

The lighter market is also being aided by the rising economy of Latin America, which has led to increased disposable incomes of the consumers. The technology advancements in emerging regions like Latin America is propelling the market growth further. They are doing so by introducing creative new designs as well as updated features. They are also doing so in order to gain higher profit margins on the manufacturing of pocket lighters, especially those made of plastics. Besides this, disruptions within the supply chain also are negatively impacting the market growth. The market will experience growth once normalcy is regained within the forecasted period.

Industry Definition and Segments

Lighter refers to a portable device that is used to generate a flame and to ignite a range of fuel items, such as cigars, gas stoves, flares, candles, or cigarettes. It comprises of a metal or plastic container which is filled with flammable fluid or pressurized liquid gas, a flame-producing ignition device, and some flame-extinguishing equipment. The lighter can alternatively be powered through electricity using an electrical arc or a heating element in order to ignite the target.

Based on type, the industry can be divided into:

• Cigarette Lighter

• Table

• Others

On the basis of product, the market can be divided into:

• Flint

• Electronic

The lighter on the basis of applications can be classified into:

• Cigarette Lighter

• Kitchen Lighter

• Others

On the basis of material types, the market can be segmented into the following:

• Plastic

• Metal

• Others

The lighter on the basis of fuel refillability can be divided into:

• Refillable

• Non-Refillable

The regional markets for brazil lighter industry can be divided into São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Rio Grande do Sul, among others.

Industry trends:

Due to rapid urbanisation, hectic lifestyle and rising stress levels, there is a considerable increase within the smoking rates worldwide, which represents one among the many factors augmenting the sales of cigarette lighters. Lighters are considered suitable for gifting in various countries, the leading manufacturers are arising with a good range of premium products to expand their consumer base. These players also are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce flameless pocket lighters with improved user safety. thanks to the surging cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), governments of several countries have announced lockdowns and are promoting social distancing measures to stop the spread of the pandemic. Consequently, operations at the manufacturing units of varied companies have halted in 2020.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Société BIC, B2Brazil, Zippo Manufacturing Company, Swedish Match AB, and FLAMAGAS SA, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

