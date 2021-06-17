Africa E-learning Market to be Driven by Rising Efforts of the Government and Benefits of E-learning System in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Africa E-learning Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Africa E-learning market, assessing the market based on its segments like sectors, product type, technology, and major region. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 905 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 14.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2073 Million

The benefits associated with e-learning solutions, which far outweigh the conventional classroom learning experience, are one of the major factors driving the African e-learning industry. E-learning is gaining popularity as a convenient way to gain a broad understanding while still allowing teachers to reach a larger audience. E-learning also ensures that the younger generation receives a continuous flow of knowledge. Furthermore, Africa’s fragile education system, combined with rising mobile technology penetration, creates opportunities for e-learning service providers, who have been introducing new bundled content, advanced learning management system (LMS) modules, and e-learning courses.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

E-learning is a method that uses electronic tools to facilitate formalised instruction. It can be defined as a network-enabled transfer of skills and knowledge that allows a large number of recipients to be served at the same time or at different times. It is gaining popularity in African countries as traditional classroom teaching is unable to meet the increasing demand for high-quality education.

Based on sectors, the industry can be segmented into:

K-12 Sector

Post-Secondary

Corporate and Government Learning

Others

The product types can be categorised as follows:

Packaged Content

Services

Platforms

Based on technology, the industry can be divided into the following:

Mobile Learning

Simulation Based Learning

Game Based Learning

Learning Management System (LMS)

Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

South Africa

Morocco

Nigeria

Tunisia

Kenya

Others

Market Trends

The African education system is underfunded, with education institutes located in remote areas and significantly underqualified teaching staff. As a result, learners from various fields, such as the K-12 industry, post-secondary, corporate, and government learning, are encouraged to use e-learning methods. E-learning can be accessed via a variety of devices, including desktop computers and smartphones. It allows students to choose from a variety of specially designed courses, as well as use different learning resources, share content online, and participate in interactive sessions from afar. E-learning also allows students with various learning abilities to progress through courses at their own pace. The demand for e-learning is projected to expand further in the forecast period as a result of its numerous benefits. The growing initiatives by governments in the region to develop the region’s education system are propelling the Africa e-learning market forward. For years, the lack of proper education, as well as higher education in the area, has compelled the region’s demand for the commodity. People’s increased awareness has increased demand for this service.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Docebo S.p.A., Via Afrika, Eneza Education LTD., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

