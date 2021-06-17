Global Cyclohexylamine Market to be driven by rising demand from end use applications in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cyclohexylamine Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Cyclohexylamine Market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cyclohexylamine-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020 ): USD 3.3 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.2%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 4.5 billion

The global Cyclohexylamine market has been gradually growing in recent years, owing to rising awareness about environmentally friendly practices, since cyclohexylamine is used to treat wastewater and as a corrosion inhibitor, to ensure sustainable development. This has significantly driven the market in the historical period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Cyclohexylamine is a colourless liquid with a pungent odour that is combustible. It is utilised in organic synthesis and to keep boilers from corroding. The substance has a boiling point of 134.5 degrees Celsius and can be blended and dissolved with ethanol, ether, acetone, ethyl acetate, chloroform, heptane, benzene, and other common organic solvents. Its market is further divided into segments such as:

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cyclohexylamine-market

Based on application, the market can be segmented into:

• Artificial Sweeteners

• Corrosion Inhibitors

• Rubber Chemicals

• Water Treatment Industry

The regional market for Cyclohexylamine includes:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Globally, Asia Pacific accounts for a major portion of the market. This can be attributed to the region’s rapidly expanding rubber chemicals and corrosion inhibitor industries. In terms of production and consumption, China is one of the Asia Pacific region’s leading cyclohexylamine markets. Meanwhile, Europe has a sizable market share due to increased wastewater concerns and laws in the region.

The increased popularity of soft drinks, powdered drinks, baked goods, sweets, and ice creams, among other things, is driving up demand for artificial sweeteners, which are often utilised in both the organised and unorganised food and beverage industries. This element has aided the growth of the global cyclohexylamine industry. The growing problem of wastewater caused by improper dumping of garbage and industrial waste has increased demand for the product. Because of the growing building and construction sector, the market is also benefiting from the rise of rubber chemicals used in the manufacturing of rubber in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the global market are LANXESS, San Fu Chemical Co., Ltd., Nanjing Datang Chemical Co., Ltd, Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd., Golden Time Chemical (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global Sodium Lauryl Ether Sulphate [SLES] Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/sodium-lauryl-ether-sulfate-market

Global Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/photonic-integrated-circuits-market

Global Photobiostimulation Devices Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/photobiostimulation-devices-market

Global Phosphoinositide 3-Kinase (PI3K) Inhibitors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/phosphoinositide-3-kinase-inhibitors-market

Global Phosphodiesterase (PDE) Inhibitors Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/phosphodiesterase-inhibitors-market

Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/phenylketonuria-treatment-market

Global Deepwater And Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/deepwater-and-ultra-deepwater-drilling-market-report

Global Diesel Bottled (Aftermarket) Fuel Additives Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/diesel-bottled-fuel-additives-market

Global Narrowband-IoT Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/narrowband-iot-market

Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymers Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cyclic-olefin-copolymers-market

Global Electric Coolant Pump Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electric-coolant-pump-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Expert Market Research

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.