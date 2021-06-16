Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market to be Driven by the Rising Demand for Packed Baby Food in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ’Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global baby food and infant formula market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, process types, distribution channels, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/baby-food-and-infant-formula-market-report/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): USD 56.1 billion
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%
- Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 78.9 billion
Baby food is a mixture of a soft mash of fruits, vegetables, and cereals designed for toddlers aged four months to two years and infant formula is food designed specifically for babies under the age of 12 months. As the number of nuclear families has grown significantly across the world, today’s mothers balance their jobs and the everyday needs of their infants on their own. Because of this structural change in lifestyle, women are looking for healthier food options for their babies on the market. Manufacturers are constantly designing new products to meet customer demand. They are introducing baby food and infant formula in a variety of shapes, textures, and flavors without sacrificing nutritional value. With the region’s large population and growing customer disposable incomes, Asia Pacific currently dominates the global baby food and infant formula industry.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Manufacturers create baby food and infant formula specifically to meet the nutritional needs of the baby. Baby food and infant formula are typically supplemented with the required amount of proteins and iron to aid the development and growth of the baby.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/baby-food-and-infant-formula-market-report
The market can be divided into the following type:
- Milk Formula
- Dried Baby Food
- Prepared Baby Food
- Others
On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Pharmacies
- Convenience Stores
- Others
The leading regional markets for Baby Food and Infant Formula are:
- North America
- Latin Americas
- Middle East and Africa
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
Market Trends
The global baby food and infant formula market is being driven by rising consumer demand for packaged foods, convenience, and improved nutrition. Parents are increasingly embracing baby food and infant formula items owing to the high content of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates, which aid in their overall growth and development. Organic and minimally processed variants are also becoming more common as they are considered safer for consumption. As a result, rising research spending would contribute to the industry’s growth over the forecast period.
Read Our Blog Post: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Abbott Nutrition, Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A. and Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
North America Frozen Seafood Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-frozen-seafood-market
Yoghurt Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/yoghurt-market
Palm Oil Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/colombia-palm-oil-market
Matcha Tea Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/matcha-tea-market
India Beer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-beer-market
Palm Kernel Oil Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/palm-kernel-oil-market
Saudi Arabia Bouillon and Stock Cubes Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/saudi-arabia-bouillon-and-stock-cubes-market
Dried Fruits Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dried-fruits-market
Middle East Sheep Meat Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-sheep-meat-market
Freeze-Dried Food Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/freeze-dried-food-market
Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.
About Us:
Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.
At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.
We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.
Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.
Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.
Media Contact
Company Name: Expert Market Research
Contact Person: Ian Bell, Business Consultant
Email: [email protected]
Expert Market Research
Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790
Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
City: Sheridan
State: Wyoming
Country: United States
Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com
*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.https://bisouv.com/