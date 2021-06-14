India Beauty and Personal Care Market to be Driven by Rising Disposable Income in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Beauty and Personal Care Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India beauty and personal care market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, distribution channel. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): INR 54,550 Crore

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 12%

In recent years, rising disposable income has aided the growth of India’s beauty and personal care business. The beauty and personal care business in India has a golden potential to expand enormously, thanks to rising disposable income, demand for better products, and a growing expectation among Indian consumers to look well. In terms of development, cosmetics, fragrance, men’s grooming, and skin care are predicted to beat generic categories. Because generic categories like bath and shower, hair care, and oral care already have a high penetration and are well-established, growth will be slow. These sectors are dominated by multinational conglomerates with brands that provide practical benefits and high value for money. Herbal cosmetics are seeing significant increase as people become more aware of the disadvantages of using chemical cosmetics on a regular basis.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The appearance and health of a person’s hair, nails, and skin fall under the category of beauty and personal care. Consumer products used for personal hygiene and beautification are known as beauty and personal care products.

Based on type, the industry can be divided into:

Hair Care Hair Oil Shampoos Hair Colorants Coconut Oils Conditioners

Skin Care Face Care Body Care Sun Care

Oral Care Toothpaste Toothbrush Others

Colour Cosmetics Lip Makeup Eye Makeup Nail Makeup Face Makeup Others

Fragrances Deodorants Perfumes



The distribution channels can be divided into the following:

Grocery Store

Chemist/Pharmacy

Large Format Store

Exclusive/Multi-Brand Outlets

Direct Sales

Salons and Spa

Online

Market Trends

The development of consumer spending habits has fueled the rise of the beauty and personal care business. Based on their purchase behaviours and regularity, the consumer base has been growing in the form of loyalists and experimenters. Daily care goods are purchased online mostly owing to product uniformity, sales, and promotions on various websites, however mid-premium and premium products are purchased in offline retail outlets because the customer mindset still believes in the “touch and feel” of the product. Market players are investing in educating practitioners who can give sound advice and have a deep understanding of a wide range of products, which improves the customer experience tremendously.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Unilever plc, Colgate-Palmolive Company, The Procter & Gamble Company, L’Oréal S.A., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Godrej Group, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Dabur India Ltd, and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

