Growth in Personal Care Industry will drive the Global Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Biosurfactants Market in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Biosurfactants Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Biosurfactants, assessing the market based on its segments like type and application and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/alkyl-polyglucosides-apg-biosurfactants-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD xx Billion

USD xx Billion Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.0%

5.0% Forecast Market Size (2026): USD xx Billion

The increasing demand for alkyl polyglucosides biosurfactants in its application sector especially in the cosmetic industry is a major factor for the market growth. The demand for natural and cruelty-free ingredients in the cosmetic industry is significantly rising for the manufacturing of various skin and hair care products such as shampoo, face wash, hand wash, and shower gel. The bio-products have minimal negative impacts on nature and have non-toxic, non-irritating nature, and good surface superiority. Apart from cosmetics, the alkyl polyglucosides biosurfactants find considerable application in household detergent and industrial cleanser as they are used to enhance foams in detergents. Increasing crop-based surfactants is also driving the growth of APG biosurfactants.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Alkyl polyglucosides (APG) biosurfactants are non-ionic surfactants. Generally, they are derived from renewables glucose derivatives and fatty alcohols such as starch and fat. APG biosurfactants find multiple applications in cosmetic, household, personal care, and industrial applications due to their excellent property to provide mildness and foam improvement in personal care applications.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/alkyl-polyglucosides-apg-biosurfactants-market

By type, the market is segmented into:

The market, based on application, can be studied into:

Personal Care

Household Detergents

Industrial Cleaners

Agricultural Chemicals

Chemicals Cosmetics

Others

Latest Global News on Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Biosurfactants Market@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-alkyl-polyglucosides-apg-biosurfactants-market

The regional markets for the Global Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Biosurfactants Market can be separated into:

North America United States of America Canada

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Italy Others

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Australia Other

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Other

The Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Nigeria South Africa Others



Read More: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Market Trends

Rising consumer awareness for sustainable products owing to climate change is a key factor for the growth of eco-friendly and biodegradable products. As alkyl polyglycosides are an eco-friendly and biodegradable product, their demand is expected to increase significantly in the near future. In addition, the demand for natural cosmetic and home care products is increasing all across the globe, which will also drive the polyglucosides biosurfactant industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the focus on cleansers and surfactants for better sanitation will also drive the home care industry. Besides, the cost-effectiveness and high efficiency of polyglucosides are expected to increase their application in other sectors also such as automotive and industrial machinery detergents which will further propel the market growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market include Shanghai Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., BASF SA, Clariant AG, Yangzhou Chenhua New Material CO., LTD, Croda International plc among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Pyrite Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pyrite-market

Global Ascites Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ascites-market

Global Dog Food Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dog-food-market

Global Starch Syrup Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/starch-syrup-market

Global Propyl Gallate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/propyl-gallate-market

Global Silicon Photonics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/silicon-photonics-market

Global Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pulmonary-artery-catheter-market

Global Rare Haematology Disorders Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/rare-haematology-disorders-market

Global Retinitis Pigmentosa Treatment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/retinitis-pigmentosa-treatment-market

Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/lithium-iron-phosphate-batteries-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.