Global GCC PET Bottle Market to be Driven by the Favourable Properties of the Product in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘GCC PET Bottle Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the GCC PET bottle market, assessing the market based on its segments like capacity, color, distribution channel, end-use, technology and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 12.5 Million Tons

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2%

Forecast Market Size (2026): 14 Million Tons

Due to an increase in the consumption of packaged foods and beverages, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see significant development. The GCC area is expected to rise significantly in the coming years as a result of increased consumption of carbonated and other packaged beverages. The market in the region is also benefiting from a growing preference for bottled water over tap water, as bottled water is seen as a more hygienic choice. As a result, increasing water consumption due to the region’s high temperatures is expected to positively impact the GCC PET bottle market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

PET is a common thermoplastic polymer resin that is commonly used in the production of plastic bottles. PET is a member of the polyester family. As compared to their TPP, HDPE, and PVC counterparts, they are more durable, transparent, lightweight, non-reactive, recyclable, cost-effective, and thermally stable.

Based on the Capacity:

High

Medium

Low

Based on Colour:

Transparent

Coloured

Based on Distribution Channel:

Business to Business

Retail

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Others



Based on Technology Type:

Stretch Blow Moulding

Injection Moulding

Extrusion Blow Moulding

Thermoforming

Others

Based on End-Use:

Packaged Water

Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD’s)

Food Bottles and Jars

Non-Food Bottles and Jars

Fruit Juice

Beer

Others

The regions for the aircraft seating market include:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Qatar

Bahrain

Oman

Others

Market Trends

The favourable properties of the commodity are driving the GCC PET bottle market. PET bottles can be moulded into a variety of shapes to enhance their aesthetics and functionality. Manufacturers are concentrating on one-of-a-kind packaging and multi-sized packs for individuality, which is boosting demand for PET bottles with custom shapes, colours, and designs. In the GCC zone, lifestyle changes and westernisation have increased the applicability of these items. The regional market is also being driven by the region’s growing influx of immigrants and visitors, who consume packaged foods and beverages in large quantities. Advances in technology are propelling demand growth by making PET bottles more impervious to the elements and thereby growing their shelf life.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Plastico, Duplas Al Sharq L.L.C., Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic Ind, INTERGULF – EMPOL and Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

