Global Orthopaedic Radiology Equipment Market to be Driven by rise in incidence of orthopaedic disorders in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Orthopaedic Radiology Equipment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global orthopaedic radiology equipment market , assessing the market based on its segments like product, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): more than 5.5%

The growing preference for point-of-care devices, the rising number of bone-related ailments, fractures, and disorders, and the growing public-private funds and backing, orthopaedic radiology equipment market injuries and disorders are increasing, along with sports injuries and age-related orthopaedic radiology equipment market disorders in women are expected to boost the growth of the orthopaedic radiology equipment market. However, the clinical trial costs and stringent guidelines associated with the commercialization of orthopaedic radiology devices are expected to stifle the market’s growth in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Orthopaedic radiology equipment is a type of imaging device that is commonly used to diagnose and treat orthopaedic disorders including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and a variety of musculoskeletal conditions. By obtaining detailed photographs of the broken bones, orthopaedic radiology equipment aids doctors and surgeons in better recognising bone fractures and illnesses. X-ray devices, computed tomography scan systems, ultrasound systems, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems are all examples of radiology equipment used in health care facilities.

Based on the product, the orthopaedic radiology equipment market can be divided into:

X-Ray Equipment

CT Equipment

MRI Equipment

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The high prevalence and rising incidence of orthopaedic disorders around the world are driving the global orthopaedic radiology equipment market. During the forecast period, the prevalence of arthritis, avascular necrosis, sports injuries, osteoarthritis, and accidental injuries is expected to fuel the orthopaedic radiology equipment market. Musculoskeletal disorders are the second leading cause of disability worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the United States Bone and Joint Initiative, musculoskeletal conditions affect about 126 million people in the United States. As a result of the high prevalence of orthopaedic disorders around the world, the orthopaedic radiology equipment market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Digital radiography systems, mobile radiography, wireless transducers, peri-operative MRI systems, and OLED displays, among other technological advancements in the development of orthopaedic radiology equipment, are expected to drive demand for orthopaedic radiology equipment in the forecast period. North America will dominate the largest share of the industry. The increasing number of manufacturers and the sales of orthopaedic radiology equipment in the area are responsible for the region’s growth.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Canon Inc., General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE), Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Siemens Healthineers AG., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

