Global Fluid Milk Market to be driven by increased demand from end use industries in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Fluid Milk Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Fluid Milk market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, packaging material, distribution channel and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2015-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): 225 Billion Litres

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 97%

Forecast Market Size (2026): 253 Billion Litres

The global Fluid Milk market has been growing as a result of increased exposure of the consumer base to different types of fluid milk products in the historical period. The market for fluid milk is gradually increasing due to demand propelled by population growth, increased health consciousness, and rising discretionary incomes.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Fluid Milk is the industry term for any milk or milk products that are created by adding a substance to milk or any liquid milk product during production and processing and then sold in the market for human consumption. Simply put, they are the milk products, that are consumed as beverages in liquid form. Fluid milk is usually fortified with vitamins A and D.

Based on type, the market is segregated into:

Whole

Reduced Fat

Low Fat

Fat Free

Organic

Others

As per the packaging material, the market is divided into:

Paper

Plastic

Glass

Others

With respect to distribution channel, the market is segmented into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Retail

Others

The regional market for Fluid Milk is:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

North America leads the fluid milk market, as one of the world’s largest producers of cow’s milk, followed by Asia Pacific. In 2016, the United States supplied approximately 212 billion pounds of fluid milk both domestically and internationally. In many developing countries, such as India and China, fluid milk is considered an essential component of the daily diet. There are several milk beverages made from fluid milk with added plant sterols that are intended to help improve cholesterol levels in the body. Products made from fluid milk are generally carbohydrate-reduced, protein and calcium-fortified, and specifically engineered for adults. Due to these advantages, the fluid milk market is expected to penetrate the beverage market on a larger scale during the forecast period.

Aside from all the advantages, the presence of substitutes in the market is inhibiting the growth of the fluid milk market. Vegans and people with lactose intolerance also prefer to avoid dairy-based products, which keeps the fluid milk market growth in check.

Read Our Blog Post: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Lactalis Group, Nestlé S.A., Fonterra Co-operative Group, Dean Foods, Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America and few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

