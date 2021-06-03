Patient Self-Service Kiosk Market Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends & Forecast (2020-2026)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Type (Touch Screen, Internet), Mobility (Freestanding, Mobile, Wall-mounted and Countertop), Applications (Self-check-in, Floor Map and Department Navigation, Prescription Order Refilling and Updating, Collection of Co-payments, Other Applications), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories, Pharma Stores) and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, Global Patient Self-Service Kiosk Market generated revenue of US$ 558.5 million in 2019. The technology is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,637.5 million by 2026. Developments in technology such as smartphones and IoT have also surged the need for instant fulfillment among consumers. Furthermore, technology acceptance, positive consumer intention to self-service technologies, ease of use, and enhanced reliability and perceived interactivity along with widespread readiness of self-service technology among rural as well as urban areas are some of the notable factors affecting the growth prospects of self-service technologies. For many years, organizations across a variety of industries have embraced self-service technology to create better customer experiences and expand service capacity. The use of technology in healthcare has been slower to catch on, but that is quickly changing as consumer expectations rise and budgets tighten.

In today’s hyper-connected world, researchers have found that over 85% of Americans have a smartphone in their pocket. This powerful handheld device gives users the autonomy to seek answers rapidly at their convenience. This idea of independence and self-reliance correlates with the success of traditional retail’s implementation of self-service options. A huge amount of administration, information sharing, and updating go on behind the scenes in any healthcare setting. And, as initiatives such as NHS Paperless 2020 drive the NHS towards digital processes, and more collaboration between different segments of the health and social care sector is encouraged, any means of streamlining and centralizing administration is to be welcomed. Self-service kiosks enable different stakeholders to rapidly access the information they need and share data with others. Vanguard Urologic Institute implemented kiosks with a survey that allowed their patients to rate the usability of the kiosk. These were the usability results: 39.25% of patients found check-in easy, 53.39% of patients found check-in average, while only 7.37% of patients found check-in difficult.

IBM Corporation, Clearwave Corporation, Fabcon, Inc., SlabbKiosks, KIOSK Information Systems Inc., Phoenix Kiosk Inc., RedyRef Interactive Kiosks, EMBROSS Group Pty Ltd, Advantech Co., Ltd., Meridian Kiosks LLC. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst type, internet kiosks segment holds the major share”

Based on type, the market is fragmented into touch screens and internet kiosks. The internet kiosks dominated the market with a share of 73.6% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The emergence of Internet-based payment platforms such as Apple Pay, and Android Pay are slowly supplementing the debit/credit card culture and solving the issue of a time-consuming hunt for an ATM in the vicinity. However, touch screen kiosks are anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2026).

“Amongst mobility type, freestanding segment dominated the market in 2019”

The mobility segment is bifurcated into freestanding, mobile, wall-mounted, and countertop. The freestanding segment dominated the market with a share of 63.8% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as the patient can reduce entry errors and the stress associated with a medical visit while entering information using the keyboard, a credit card, or any freestanding patient self-service kiosks biometric technology. The freestanding kiosks are the most noticeable type when the informational and branding content presentation is desired. However, mobile kiosks are anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2026).

“Amongst application type, collection of co-payments segment is expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period”

Based on the application type, the market is segmented into self-check-in, floor map and department navigation, prescription order refilling, and updating and collection of co-payments. Collection of Co-payments segment dominated the market with a share of 32.2% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, self-check-in is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the analyzed period owing to the reduction of wait times for patients, increase in the productivity of the staff, streamlined payment processes, and the improvement in the patient’s overall experience.

“Amongst end-users, hospitals and clinics are expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period”

Based on the end-user, the market is fragmented into hospitals and clinics, laboratories, and pharma clinics. In 2019, the hospitals and clinics accounted for the maximum market share with 68.7% and are expected to be the leading segment of the patient self-service kiosk market during the forecast period. The patient kiosks in hospitals minimize queuing time for patients and reduce paperwork, resulting in freeing up time for staff and a reduction in administration costs. However, the pharma stores segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2021-2026.

“North America represents one of the largest markets of Patient Self-Service Kiosk market”

For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the patient self-service kiosk market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across the globe including North America (US, Canada, Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of World has been conducted. North America dominated the market and generated revenue of US$ 205.2 million in 2019 owing to the introduction of the Disability Act there, which has further streamlined the process for designing digital health kiosks that are compatible with end-users with hearing sight and mobility restrictions.

Customization Options:

