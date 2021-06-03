Global Organic Banana Market to be Driven by Increasing Health Concerns and Increasing Penetration of Private Level Brands in the Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Organic Banana Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global organic banana market , assessing the market based on its segments like distribution channel and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2021-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/organic-banana-market-report/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026): –

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 10.5%

The rising public health awareness and growing popularity of private label brands are augmenting the growth of organic bananas globally. Additionally, concerns about animal food safety and health have resulted in an increase in demand for plant-based food products. The demand for plant-based foods is robust among health-conscious consumers, as these foods and ingredients do not contribute to health problems. This is contributing to the growth of the organic banana industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Conventional bananas are grown using synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, whilst organic bananas are grown using only natural methods of stimulating plant growth and eradicating predatory insects. Organic bananas contain a significant amount of vitamin B6, also known as pyridoxine which is a necessary component of red blood cell formation. Organic bananas can also aid in diabetes control, attributing to their low glycemic index that is 51.

Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Online

Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/organic-banana-market-report

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Market Trends

Due to concerns about chemical additives, consumer preferences have shifted toward the consumption of food products with natural ingredients as a result of an increasing focus on living a healthier lifestyle. This has a hugely positive effect on organic bananas adoption as well. The establishment of fair-trade forums such as the Latin American Coordination of Banana Unions (COLSIBA) throughout Latin America has strengthened the organic banana market in LATAM. According to FAO, Dominican Republic is the largest producer of organic bananas representing more than half of the global organic banana’s produce. In the forecast period, the market is anticipated to grow on account of no usage of insecticides and pesticides in the growing of organic bananas, which creates a positive impact on the consumers’ minds.

Key Market Player

The major players in the market are Chiquita Brands International Sàrl (NYSE: CQB), Coliman Group, Del Monte Fresh Produce Co., Dole Food Co. Inc., Fyffes Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Global Balance Shaft Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/balance-shaft-market

Global Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/calcium-ammonium-nitrate-market

Global Topical Pain Relief Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/topical-pain-relief-market

Global Hydrazine Hydrate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hydrazine-hydrate-market

Global Cladding Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cladding-market

Global Freeze-Dried Food Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/freeze-dried-food-market

Global Snus Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/snus-market

Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-wiring-harness-market

Global Cytokine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cytokine-market

Global Mammography Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mammography-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com . Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos ( https://www.informesdeexpertos.com ), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1 (650) 761-6200 | +44 7441 392205

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.