Global Flavoured Milk Market to be Driven by High Nutrient Value in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Flavoured Milk Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global flavoured milk market, assessing the market based on its segments like flavour, packaging, distribution channels, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/flavoured-milk-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
- Historical Market Size (2020): USD 46 Billion
- Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%
- Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 73 Billion
Improving health awareness and consequent consciousness in consumers have pushed them to switch to healthier, nutrient-rich alternatives as compared to carbonated drinks which have exceedingly high sugar. In contrast to soft drinks or other sweetened beverages, which constitute 40% of added sugar, flavoured milk only has 4%.
Globally, the demand for such instant, healthy, and non-junk sources of energy are being given an increasing preference. Due to its health advantages, the product is gaining popularity in emerging economies like India. The growing demand for flavoured milk among children as an alternative to plain milk is expected to further propel the market growth. The convenient consumption, compact carrying option, and instant boost of energy provided by the product, is enhancing the product demand globally
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Flavoured milk is a tasty, packaged dairy beverage, which contains milk, sugar, sweeteners, preservatives, and colour, among other additional ingredients. The ultra-high-temperature (UTH) therapy pasteurises it and gives it a shelf-life longer than the traditional milk. It is also recognised as good source of nutrients value too.
Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/flavoured-milk-market
The major flavours of flavoured milk available in the market are:
- Chocolate
- Fruit
- Vanilla
- Others
Based on packaging, the market is segmented into:
- Paper Based
- Plastic Based
- Glass Based
- Metal Based
The distribution channels of flavoured milk in the market are:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Speciality Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
The major regional market for flavoured milk encompasses:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Flavoured milk is a nutrient-rich beverage providing the same nutrients as unflavoured milk like calcium, potassium, phosphorus, protein, vitamins A, D, B 12, and others. These are necessary for developing strong bones, teeth, and overall health. Though in preparation of flavoured milk, a small amount of sugar is added, the American Dietetic Association states that “by increasing the palatability of nutrient dense foods/beverages, sweeteners can promote diet healthfulness”, which was also supported by the 2005 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Thus, flavoured milk is witnessing a heightened demand from the consumers seeking healthier alternatives to high-sugar carbonated drinks and alternatives to plain milk.
The range of flavours available in the market include vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, mango, coffee among many others, which attract people from all ages, further contributing to the market growth. Further, diversification on flavours, packaging, and products is projected to further aid the market growth. Additionally, busy, and hectic schedule of people in recent times have pushed them to explore convenient and healthier food or beverage options, which is also expected to influence the market growth positively. With flavoured milk, one has an option of drinking it on-the-go, attaining the same amount of nutrients as unflavoured milk, while not having to compromise on taste. All these benefits of consumption of flavoured milk are expected to expand the market in the forecast period of 2021-2026.
Read Our Blog Post: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Nestle SA, Dean Foods, Arla Foods amba, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
Wheat Protein Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/wheat-protein-market
Morocco Couscous Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/morocco-couscous-market
3D Food Printing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/3d-food-printing-market
Latin America Confectionery Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-confectionery-market
South Asia olive oil Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/south-asia-olive-oil-market
Omega 3 Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/omega-3-market
Mulberry Leaf Extract Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mulberry-leaf-extract-market
Indian Premium Tea Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indian-premium-tea-market
Canada Soybean Oil Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/canada-soybean-oil-market
India Organic Wild Honey Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-organic-wild-honey-market
United States Crayfish Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-states-crayfish-market
Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.
About Us:
Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.
At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.
We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.
Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.
Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.
Media Contact
Company Name: Expert Market Research
Contact Person: Ian Bell, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.
Email: [email protected]
Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790
Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
City: Sheridan
State: Wyoming
Country: United States
Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com
*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.https://bisouv.com/