Protective Cultures Market – Industry Analysis, size, Share and Upcoming Trends (2021-2027)

As per the research report, the global protective culture market was valued at US$ 133.42 Million in 2019 and is projected to expand significantly with a CAGR of 22.5% from 2021 to 2027. Preservation and safeguarding of food have been the major objective for the fermentation of foods. While wholesomeness, acceptability, and quality concerns are some of the additional and valued features to the consumers. Protective Cultures consists of bacteria that act as food additives and are specifically selected for their ability to inhibit the growth of pathogenic organisms or microbiological spoilage agents and have GRAS (generally regarded as safe) status. Spoilage is one of the reasons for food wastage. Protective cultures, therefore, help the dairy manufacturers to be added to the foods that can extend shelf life. It also leads to meeting the consumer needs for more natural and clean label products. Improved shelf life aims to reduce waste, contributes to a more sustainable world, and gives producers the opportunity for geographical expansion.

With the world’s population expected to reach 9 billion by 2050, sustainability and the level of dairy food waste globally continue to influence the dairy industry’s path. Food waste can occur at any point in the food chain, but it has been observed that the levels are highest at the consumption stage. It has been estimated that around 10-20% of the production of milk and dairy products in developed countries is lost or wasted, and 50% of this waste occurs post-purchase when products reach consumers’ refrigerators, with shelf-life restrictions or microbial spoilage cited as the main reasons.

Also, with growing pressure for natural dairy foods, the ‘clean label’ trend has been gaining traction in the dairy industry. Although the dairy producers used artificial additives and preservatives, to extend product shelf life and protect fresh dairy products from contamination, the use of these ingredients has led to intense scrutiny from millennials and families with children, on the risks posed by artificial ingredients.

With the growing demand for health and hygiene, health-conscious consumers also seek a greater understanding of the ingredients used in dairy products through more transparent product labeling. Thus, clean label products containing natural, simple, and familiar ingredients are witnessing the growing preference. It has been further observed that consumers greater willingness to pay for clean label products, with 1 in 2 people ready to pay at least 10% more for yogurt that is free from artificial preservatives.

Chr Hansen (Denmark), Kerry Group PLC, Bioprox (France), DuPont (US), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Sacco S.R.L (Italy), Meat Cracks Technology GmbH (Germany), Biochem S.R.L (Italy), Dalton Biotechnologies (Italy) are some of the prominent players operating in the global protective culture market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate customers with hi-tech and innovative products.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst Product type, Freeze-Dried segment holds the major share”

Based on product type, the market is fragmented into freeze-dried and frozen protective cultures. Freeze Fried dominated the global protective culture market with a share of 46.1% in 2019 and are expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the better health benefits of protective cultures and their growing application in food and beverages as it enhances the taste and textures of the food products.

“Amongst Target Micro-Organisms segment, yeasts and molds sub-segment dominated the market in 2019”

The target microorganisms’ segment is further subdivided into yeasts& molds and bacteria. The yeasts and molds dominated the market in 2019 and are expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Yeasts& Molds are one of the major contributors to the protective cultures market at the global level. They help in preventing spoilage thereby enhancing the shelf life of food and beverage products

“Amongst the Composition segment, Multi-Strain Mixed segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the analyzed period”

Based on the composition segment model, the market is bifurcated into multi-strain mixed, single strain, and multi-strain. The multi-strain mixed segment dominated the market with a share of 77% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market for the multi-strain mixed protective cultures is witnessing an uptick because each microorganism in the protective culture domain performs specific functions that benefit human health and target different micro-organisms.

“Amongst Applications, Dairy and Dairy Products dominated the market in 2019”

Based on the application, the market is segmented into dairy and dairy products, meat and poultry products, seafood products. In 2019, dairy and dairy products accounted for around 50.8% of the market revenue share and dominated the market. Dairy products have changed eventually as the consumers now prefer more natural and better sustainable products. Surging application of food cultures can be witnessed in various dairy products ranging from buttermilk, cheese to yogurt.

“Europe indicates one of the largest markets of protective cultures market”

For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the protective cultures market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across the globe including North America (US, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of World has been conducted. Europe dominated the market and generated revenue of US$ 52.84 Million in 2019 owing to the surging growth in exports of dairy products from the countries in the region and growing preference for clean and green label products by dairy and meat producers in the region.

Customization Options:

