3D Bioprinting Market Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends & Forecast (2021-2027)

Research report presented by UnivDatos, Emphasis on Application (Research and Clinical), Technology (Inkjet, Extrusion, Laser-Assisted Bioprinting, and others), Material (Collagen, Gelatin, Alginate, Synthetic Macromolecules, Hyaluronic Acid, Generic Hydroge, and Others), Tissue Type (Generic Tissue/Organ, Renal, Skin, Bone, Liver, Lungs, Cardiac / Cardiovascular, Adipose Tissue, Cartilage, Ocular Tissue, Tumor Tissue, and Others), and Geographical analysis (key regions and countries).

As per the research report, Global 3D Bioprinting Market of Living Human Tissues/Organs is expected to reach the market valuation of US$ 2,846.3 million by 2027 expanding at a reasonable CAGR of 20.75% during the forecast period (2021-2027) from US$ 651.6 million in 2019. 3D bioprinting has developed as an encouraging new approach for fabricating complex biological constructs in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. It aims to alleviate the hurdles of conventional tissue engineering methods by precise and controlled layer-by-layer assembly of biomaterials in a desired 3D pattern. As per the U.S. government information on Organ donation and Transplantation, 17 people die every year waiting for an organ transplant.

Moreover, as per the American Society of Transplantation, every ten minutes, someone is added to the national transplant waiting list in the American market. On average 20-25 people die each day while waiting for transplant surgery. Also, the limited number of organ donors in the industry would demand the 3D bioprinting of living human tissue in the forthcoming years as well. As per a survey by Organ Donor.Gov, 90% of U.S. adults support organ donation but only 60% are actually signed up as donors. only 3 in 1,000 people die in a way that allows for organ donation knowing the fact that one person can donate up to 8 lifesaving organs.

Moreover, demand for organ transplantation is increasing in the European region, but there are not enough organs available to meet the need. This shortage of organs is now the limiting factor in treating many patients with chronic organ failure and has led to high numbers of patients on waiting lists. As per the Council of Europe, over 150,000 patients were registered on organ waiting lists in Europe in 2020. Moreover, on average every year, 41,000 patients receive a transplant, and 48,000 new patients are registered on waiting lists. That’s nearly six new patients added to a transplant waiting list every hour.

Allevi, Aspect Biosystems, BioDan Group, Biolife 4D, Cellbrick GmbH, Cellink, Digiab, Microdrop Technologies, Microfab Technologies, etc., are some of the prominent players operating in the global 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues/Organs market. Several M&As along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate customers with hi-tech and innovative products.

Insights Presented in the Report

“Amongst application, Clinical segment holds the major share”

Based on the vector type, the market is fragmented into Research and Clinical. The clinical segment dominated the market with a share of 75.1% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to the emerging demand for organ transplantation such as bone, skin and heart valves, etc.,

“Amongst technology, extrusion segment dominated the market during the forecast period”

Based on technology type, the market is mainly fragmented into Inkjet, Extrusion, Laser-Assisted Bioprinting, and Others. In 2019, the extrusion segment accounted for a maximum market revenue share of 57.2% and is expected to remain dominant during the analyzed period.

“Amongst material, Collagen segment dominated the market during the forecast period”

Based on the material, the market is mainly disintegrated into Collagen, Gelatin, Alginate, Synthetic Macromolecules, Hyaluronic Acid, Generic Hydroge, and others. In 2019, the collagen segment accounted for a maximum market revenue share of 16.2% and is expected to remain dominant during the analyzed period owing to the expanded use of collagen biomaterial in various regenerative medicine and disease modeling applications (e.g., skin, bone, and cornea).

“Amongst tissue type, Generic Tissue/Organ segment holds the major share”

Based on tissue type, the market is bifurcated into Generic Tissue/Organ, Renal, Skin, Bone, Liver, Lungs, Cardiac/Cardiovascular, Adipose Tissue, Cartilage, Ocular Tissue, Tumor Tissue, and thers. In 2019, the Generic Tissue/Organ segment accounted for the maximum market share with 36.7% and is expected to be the leading segment of the 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues/Organs market during the forecast period due to the rising number of patients for the organ transplant. As per a study, a new patient is added to the list every ten minutes, and around 4,000 people in the US waiting for a transplant each year.

“North America represents one of the largest markets of 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues/Organs market”

For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues/Organs market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across the globe including North America (the U.S, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of APAC), Rest of World has been conducted. North America dominated the market and generated revenue of US$ 235.4 million in 2019 owing to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and rising funding for R&D activities associated with 3D Bioprinting of Living Human Tissues/Organs.

