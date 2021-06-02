India Pyrethroids Market to be Driven by its increasing application in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Pyrethroids Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the India Pyrethroids Market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, pest type and crop type. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 12%

The growth of the Asia Pacific pyrethroids market is driving the market in India. Because of the high demand for agricultural pyrethroid pesticides and the increasing demand for insect repellent products, the Asia Pacific region is one of the most important markets for pyrethroids. India and China are the two largest contributors to the growth of this industry. Insect repellent manufacturers’ increasing R&D activities, as customers search out new and innovative products, are also driving market growth in the area.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Pyrethroids are synthetic analogues of pyrethrins, which are organic insecticides. Pyrethrins are insecticides made from the pyrethrums present in Chrysanthemum cinerariaefolium and Chrysanthemum coccineum flowers. Pyrethroids, which are pyrethrin-like insecticides, are commonly used to control arthropods in the home (insects). It is a systemic insecticide that functions as a nervous toxin (inhibits depolarization of the sodium voltage-gated pump axons) and causes the targeted insects to become paralysed and eventually die.

Based on product type, the market is divided into:

Bifenthrin

Deltamethrin

Permethrin

Cypermethrin

Cyfluthrin

Lambda-Cyhalothrin

Others

On the basis of crop type, the industry is segmented as follows:

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

and Pulses Fruits and Vegetables

and Others

Based on pest type, the market can be divided into the following:

Lepidoptera

Sucking Pests

Coleoptera

Diptera

Mites

Others

Market Trends

The market for pyrethroid insecticides is being propelled by rising demand for hygiene products among the country’s rapidly growing population and households. Pyrethroids are the preferred ingredient in household and industrial insecticides due to their high potency and effectiveness. However, the pyrethroid insecticides market is expected to be constrained by supply constraints due to its natural origin. Pyrethroids are also highly susceptible to degradation in sunlight, humidity, and moisture, limiting their use in farms, fields, and open spaces. A second generation of pyrethroid insecticides has been created to address this deficiency; however, these are more harmful to mammals and other species. As a result, pyrethroids are generally accepted in agriculture and related industries. They are a more cost-effective alternative to conventional insecticides. In order to cope with synthetic variants, manufacturers are concentrating on increased development and distribution of pyrethroid products. In the coming years, these factors are expected to help India’s market expand.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Bayer CropScience Limited, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Rallis India Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

